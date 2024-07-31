Amada, the tapas restaurant opened by Jose Garces, to expand nationwide under its new owner

Amada, the first restaurant opened by Chef Jose Garces, may expand across the country after being acquired by a new restaurant operator.

Ideation Hospitality has sold the Spanish tapas restaurant to SPB Hospitality, a Houston-based company that operates or franchises more than 500 restaurants in 37 states. Amada currently has locations in Old City, Radnor and Atlantic City. SPB Hospitality plans to add two or three Amada locations annually, with an emphasis placed in the Sun Belt, "where the warm weather will complement Amada's iconic Spanish cuisine," the company said in a news release.

MORE: Michael Schulson has ditched plans to open 4 restaurants in Atlantic City

SPB Hospitality also purchased Garces' Village Whiskey burger bar in Rittenhouse.

"What Chef Garces and the Ideation Hospitality team have built at Amada is impressive," SPB Hospitality CEO Josh Kern said in the release. "Amada is a restaurant concept that has the potential to grow exponentially, and I'm thrilled to welcome the Amada and Village Whiskey brands, as well as Chef Garces and the Ideation Hospitality team, to our growing portfolio."

Through the acquisition, SPB Hospitality takes ownership of all Amada and Village Whiskey locations, and oversees the establishments' leadership and restaurant employees. Garces — the James Beard Award-winner and TV personality who opened Amada in Philadelphia in 2005 — will remain the face of the brands and remain involved with culinary and creative development.

"Amada will always be an incredibly special restaurant concept to me," Garces said in the release. "Not only was it the first restaurant I ever opened, but it was also inspired by my grandmother, Mamita Amada. I could not be more proud to work with SPB Hospitality to help grow the Amada brand in such a significant way. I look forward to bringing the incredible flavors and taste of Spain that Amada offers to cities across the country."

The SPB team also sees an opportunity to expand Village Whiskey by opening new locations, but there are no current expansion plans in place, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported. Any future Amada and Village Whiskey locations would be corporate-owned, the company said.

The former Garces Group of restaurants was acquired by Ideation Hospitality, a division of Ballard Brands, after declaring bankruptcy in 2018. Ideation Hospitality still owns Garces' other restaurants, including Old City oyster saloon The Olde Bar and fast-casual eatery Buena Onda, which is expected to expand through national franchising efforts. Garces Trading Co., a cafe and market, and' Volvér, both located at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, closed this year. Another Garces Trading Co. remains open in the lobby of the Cira Center in University City, and Garces Eats is open in the Club Level of the Wells Fargo Center.