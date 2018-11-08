More Culture:

November 08, 2018

Tamagotchis, the VR pets of the 90s, are coming back for some reason

You can buy Gen 1 and Gen 2 games at Target, Amazon

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Games
tamagotchi VR pets Tamagotchi/Facebook

It's the return of Tamagotchi, the virtual reality pets that originally debuted in 1997.

Now you have the perfect activity to do while wearing your '90s-inspired dELiA*s revival wear, as Tamagotchi has returned from the dead 1997 to serve a new generation of virtual reality pet owners.

The virtual pets made a brief reprise in 2017 in limited quantities, but this year the pets are fully stocked at Target, Walmart, Amazon, and other retailers. The collection offers 16 varieties, including Gen 1 and Gen 2 options. Colorful leopard, galaxy, striped tiger, red glitter, mermaid ... they're all there.

In case you need a refresher, Tamagotchi enlists players to monitor their "pet" when it comes to hunger, discipline, and overall happiness, like Sims but in an aggressively 2D format.

The new release also returns to the physical design of the original Tamagotchis that were introduced in 1997, rather than the smaller form that was offered last year for the 20th anniversary.

Gen 1 devices include a game where "pet owners" try to guess in which direction the Tamagotchi will move. Gen 2 Tamagotchis are programmed with a number game. Thrilling stuff for members of Generation Z, surely.

If that's not enough Clinton-era nostalgia for you, there are rumors of an upcoming Tamagotchi-Pokémon collaboration as well. Leeks earlier this month show images of an Eevee VR pocket pet.

Check out the full offerings here.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shopping Games Philadelphia Nostalgia Revivals Toys Generation Z Technology Odd News

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB free agency rumors: Phillies reportedly interested in closer Craig Kimbrel
110718_Craig-Kimbrel_usat

Television

Hey cord-cutters, free local broadcast television launches – antenna-free – in Philadelphia
11072018_cordcutter_Flickr

Health News

Dentist's patients told to get tested for HIV and hepatitis
unsanitary-lehigh-valley-dentist-pexels

Eagles

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Five matchups to watch
110618EzekielElliott

Holiday

Hate Christmas music in November? 36 percent of shoppers say they've left stores because of it
Carroll - Macy's Holiday Light Show

Holiday

Eagles fans invited to take holiday card photo on Lincoln Financial Field
Carroll - Lincoln Financial Field

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.