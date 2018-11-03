More Culture:

November 03, 2018

Original cast of 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' reacts to Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'

There's a few differences between the original and the new one...mostly the Satan thing

By Virginia Streva
The cast of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” reacts to “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."

The original cast of "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch," gathered by Netflix to watch the streaming giant's reboot of the '90s classic, certainly had some things to say on the "darker" appearance of the new series.  

via GIPHY

The cast, which includes Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina), Caroline Rhea (Hilda), Beth Broderick (Zelda) and Nate Richert (Harvey Kinkle), were a bit concerned with the scarier elements of the "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."  (See the video below.) 

"I don't like the scary music, and I don't like bird," Rhea mentions in a concerned voice while watching a scene. (Yeah, we don't like that bird either.) 

RELATED READS: Witchy decisions in Netflix's Season 1 premiere of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' | First trailer for 'Sabrina' reboot goes dark just in time for Halloween | From train conductors to mascots, here are the best Philly-themed Halloween costumes

Broderick comments, "I don't think I could watch this alone," though Rhea adds rather enthusiastically, "But we want to see more. More please." 

The two series have some very clear differences. The original series was set in the fictional town of Westbridge, Mass., while the reboot is set in Greendale, right next to Archie's town of Riverdale. The Spellman residence is actually a mortuary in the reboot, and Salem doesn't talk in the new series. (Though the creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacara, has mentioned it's possible in the future.)

Also, there's the whole Satan thing. 

In the original, Sabrina works to attain her witch's license in order to practice her powers, but the new Sabrina has a whole different way of attaining powers – mostly signing her soul over to the Devil by singing the Book of the Beast at her Dark Baptism. You know, kiddy stuff. It's through this process, however, we get to see a stronger Sabrina than in the original series.

 “We would never have allowed Sabrina to behave that way," Broderick mentions, channeling Zelda for a minute. 

Rhea added, “I like her though. She’s really political, little Sabrina. She’s quite empowered.”

The overall reaction was positive on all fronts, including Hart who certainly seemed to enjoy the new Sabrina's attitude. Richert had only one comment to make about the new Harvey.

"He's dreamy," he commented. Hart mentions in jest that the new actors all have their hair, motioning to Richert who removes his hat to show a bald head. 

"Hopefully that's not a Harvey curse," he cheekily mentions to an absent Ross Lynch (Harvey, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina").

via GIPHY



