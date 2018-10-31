From train conductors to mascots, here are the best Philly-themed Halloween costumes

October 31, 2018
We've all seen dozens of Gritty Halloween costumes, and you probably know at least one person who dressed in all orange to pull off the look this year.
And if you went for it, great job (see below).
But there's been a lot of creativity in Philadelphia this Halloween that goes beyond the orange mascot, too. We rounded up a bunch of locally made and inspired costumes that were posted to social media to get you in the mood for the holiday and for the upcoming weekend of Halloween parties.
First of all, there are too many adorable kids dressed in SEPTA costumes. Why is it so cute for kids to pose as train conductors?
Riding the rails for Halloween! @SEPTAPHILLY #SEPTA pic.twitter.com/pJc7HKiKGE— Michael Paolucci (@MichaelPWrites) October 31, 2018
@SEPTA this #VizKid is ready if you need any extra drivers today. pic.twitter.com/AIViEyTqli— Visitation School (@FriendsofVizo) October 31, 2018
Still need a costume? Check these out! Thanks to everyone who shared these pics with us last year! #ISEPTAPHILLY #Halloween2018 pic.twitter.com/1y28OKmUts— ISEPTAPHILLY (@SEPTAPHILLY) October 30, 2018
These kids win Halloween. pic.twitter.com/sRGa6NHpVC— Paws (but a skeleton) (@Transit_Dog) October 31, 2018
There were the classic Eagles' costumes.
Tons and tons of Halloween costumes left!!! pic.twitter.com/ORP5p2CdDf— Philly AIDS Thrift (@AIDSthrift) October 27, 2018
👻 Happy Halloween! 🎃— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) October 31, 2018
There will be LOTS of Eagles Costumes Today!!!
These Kids dressed as Eagles Jason Kelce & Chris Long from the #Eagles Super Bowl Parade!
📸 via @LacesOutShow @6abc #FlyEaglesFly #HappyHalloween#Halloween #TrickOrTreat#Halloween2018 pic.twitter.com/A8XpRnZPQu
And there are the obligatory nods to Philly celebrities.
View this post on Instagram
Have you seen this #HalloweenandOates costume on the left before? If you haven’t, that’s Elsa! one of our biggest (and youngest) fans and we finally tracked her down TWO years later!! Enjoy the merch Elsa and have a great Halloween tomorrow!
A post shared by Daryl Hall & John Oates (@hallandoatesofficial) on
Do PPA officers count as celebrities?
Me: Let’s be the scariest thing we can think of. @hikesy25: The Philadelphia Parking Authority. @phillymag @PhilaParking @phillydotcom pic.twitter.com/LXpPXYtKVt— Cara Jo (@CaraSwetsky) October 28, 2018
We'll include this one because it's Gritty AND the Phanatic. Plus, feathers.
Hey @GrittyNHL happy Halloween. #Gritty #Phanatic #Philly @NHLFlyers @Phillies pic.twitter.com/pNpYhDfPYg— Jen Mills (@jMlLLS) October 31, 2018
I'll leave you with this one. Because, what?
Keeping it cheesy this Halloween. I’m the world’s greatest sandwich: PHILLY CHEESESTEAK!!! pic.twitter.com/eD4aFIFzPM— Adam Drosin (@adamdrosin) October 31, 2018
