More Culture:

October 31, 2018

From train conductors to mascots, here are the best Philly-themed Halloween costumes

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Halloween
Carroll - Halloween Decorations Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Halloween decorations outside a row house in Philadelphia.

We've all seen dozens of Gritty Halloween costumes, and you probably know at least one person who dressed in all orange to pull off the look this year. 

And if you went for it, great job (see below). 

But there's been a lot of creativity in Philadelphia this Halloween that goes beyond the orange mascot, too. We rounded up a bunch of locally made and inspired costumes that were posted to social media to get you in the mood for the holiday and for the upcoming weekend of Halloween parties. 

RELATED: Everyone and their dog is dressing as Gritty for Halloween

First of all, there are too many adorable kids dressed in SEPTA costumes. Why is it so cute for kids to pose as train conductors?




There were the classic Eagles' costumes. 

And there are the obligatory nods to Philly celebrities.

Do PPA officers count as celebrities? 

We'll include this one because it's Gritty AND the Phanatic. Plus, feathers. 

I'll leave you with this one. Because, what?

Did you dress up as a SEPTA train or Bob Saget? Send us a photo!

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Halloween Philadelphia Gritty Costumes SEPTA Eagles Philadelphia Parking Authority

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Golden Tate flew to Philadelphia with Eagles fans on his flight after being traded
103018_Golden-Tate_usat

Controversies

Philly police investigate photo that allegedly shows officer wearing blackface
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia Police Car

Holiday

From train conductors to mascots, here are the best Philly-themed Halloween costumes
Carroll - Halloween Decorations

Elections

Here's the lone ballot question Philadelphia voters must decide
Stock_Carroll - City Hall

Holidays

Dilworth Park bringing back 'Deck the Halls' holiday light show
Dilworth Park light show Wintergarden

Wellness

Yoga studio with flotation spa opens in King of Prussia
Stillpoint Yoga and Float Spa

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.