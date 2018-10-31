From train conductors to mascots, here are the best Philly-themed Halloween costumes

We've all seen dozens of Gritty Halloween costumes, and you probably know at least one person who dressed in all orange to pull off the look this year.

And if you went for it, great job (see below).

But there's been a lot of creativity in Philadelphia this Halloween that goes beyond the orange mascot, too. We rounded up a bunch of locally made and inspired costumes that were posted to social media to get you in the mood for the holiday and for the upcoming weekend of Halloween parties.

First of all, there are too many adorable kids dressed in SEPTA costumes. Why is it so cute for kids to pose as train conductors?













There were the classic Eagles' costumes.

And there are the obligatory nods to Philly celebrities.

Do PPA officers count as celebrities?

We'll include this one because it's Gritty AND the Phanatic. Plus, feathers.

I'll leave you with this one. Because, what?

Did you dress up as a SEPTA train or Bob Saget? Send us a photo!

