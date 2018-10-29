More Culture:

October 29, 2018

Sony reveals the 20 retro, pre-installed games on Playstation Classic

By Virginia Streva
Sony will release the new Playstation Classic on Dec. 3, just in time for the holidays.

Sony has released the full, 20 game lineup for the Playstation Classic (announced in September) just in time to prepare for the holidays. The pre-installed game list includes Metal Gear Solid, Grand Theft Auto, Resident Evil Director's Cut, and Final Fantasy VII. 

Not all the famous classic games are pre-installed, however, and not everyone is happy about it.



One Twitter user explained why some games were missing from the list: “For those asking where (X) game is. All of those titles have already or will be getting remakes and remasters. So they want you to buy those versions. No SOTN cuz the Requiem Collection is out. No Crash, because of his collection. Same goes for Spyro and Medievil and RE2.”



Here's a look at the full list of games available on the new mini console:

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy 7

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash

Metal Gear Solid

Mr Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Rayman

Resident Evil Director’s Cut

Revelations: Persona

Ridge Racer Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter 2 Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms

Playstation Classic will be released on December 3 for Playstation's 24th anniversary and will retail for $99.99.


