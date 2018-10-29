Sony reveals the 20 retro, pre-installed games on Playstation Classic

October 29, 2018
Sony has released the full, 20 game lineup for the Playstation Classic (announced in September) just in time to prepare for the holidays. The pre-installed game list includes Metal Gear Solid, Grand Theft Auto, Resident Evil Director's Cut, and Final Fantasy VII.
Not all the famous classic games are pre-installed, however, and not everyone is happy about it.
No Crash, no Spyro, no Parappa, no Medievil, no Mega Man? Ape Escape? Legend of Dragoon? FF Tactics? Tomba? Bushido Blade? Parasite Eve? Legacy of Kain? No Tomb Raiders even.
When you can only pick 20 games...
One Twitter user explained why some games were missing from the list: “For those asking where (X) game is. All of those titles have already or will be getting remakes and remasters. So they want you to buy those versions. No SOTN cuz the Requiem Collection is out. No Crash, because of his collection. Same goes for Spyro and Medievil and RE2.”
Here's a look at the full list of games available on the new mini console:
Battle Arena Toshinden
Cool Boarders 2
Destruction Derby
Final Fantasy 7
Grand Theft Auto
Intelligent Qube
Jumping Flash
Metal Gear Solid
Mr Driller
Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
Rayman
Resident Evil Director’s Cut
Revelations: Persona
Ridge Racer Type 4
Super Puzzle Fighter 2 Turbo
Syphon Filter
Tekken 3
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six
Twisted Metal
Wild Arms
Playstation Classic will be released on December 3 for Playstation's 24th anniversary and will retail for $99.99.
