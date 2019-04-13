Taylor Swift launches mysterious countdown clock aimed at April 26

Pop singer-songwriter and Reading, Pennsylvania native Taylor Swift is up to something.

The megastar uploaded a countdown clock to her Instagram story late Friday night, and her website, TaylorSwift.com, is now covered with a floating pastel-cloud background and the same countdown clock.

The clock is set to expire on April 26, which is a Friday, the current prevailing industry day for releasing new music.

The URL AprilTwentySix.com, which Swift has listed in her Twitter bio, also now redirects to Swift’s website. Her Instagram bio also now reads "4.26".

Swift’s Twitter account has only tweeted once since the beginning of 2019, a reply tweet to singer Halsey in February.

What does it all mean? New music, probably. Whether it’ll be a single or a full album is currently unclear, though surprise albums usually do better when they’re released all at once without time for speculation.

Swift’s most recent album, Reputation, was released in November 2017. It was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2019 Grammys (what a weird award system), but didn’t win.

