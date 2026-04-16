Teddy Swims will bring ‘The Ugly Tour’ to Philly this fall

Teddy Swims will bring “The Ugly Tour” to Philadelphia on Saturday, Oct. 10, with a show at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 24 at 10 a.m. Presales begin earlier that week, starting April 21.

Swims, whose real name is Jaten Dimsdale, first gained attention online with cover videos before breaking through with “Lose Control,” a hit that spent more than two years on the Billboard Hot 100. He has since moved into larger venues and continued releasing original music, including his recent single “Mr. Know It All.”

The Philadelphia date is part of a fall arena tour, his largest headlining stretch to date.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Xfinity Mobile Arena

3601 S Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19148

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