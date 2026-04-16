More Events:

April 16, 2026

Teddy Swims will bring ‘The Ugly Tour’ to Philly this fall

The singer behind the hit 'Lose Control' will perform at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Oct. 10.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Concerts Music
Teddy Swims Photo Credit/Joelle Grace Taylor

Teddy Swims will bring “The Ugly Tour” to Philadelphia on Oct. 10. Tickets go on sale April 24.

Teddy Swims will bring “The Ugly Tour” to Philadelphia on Saturday, Oct. 10, with a show at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, April 24 at 10 a.m. Presales begin earlier that week, starting April 21.

Swims, whose real name is Jaten Dimsdale, first gained attention online with cover videos before breaking through with “Lose Control,” a hit that spent more than two years on the Billboard Hot 100. He has since moved into larger venues and continued releasing original music, including his recent single “Mr. Know It All.”

The Philadelphia date is part of a fall arena tour, his largest headlining stretch to date.

Teddy Swims' "The Ugly Tour"

Saturday, Oct. 10
Xfinity Mobile Arena
3601 S Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19148

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Concerts Music Teddy Swims Xfinity Mobile Arena

Featured

Wine Festival 2026

Down & Derby Wine Festival returns to Cooper River Park with tastings, live music and Derby style
Limited - Morris County Memorial day parade photo

Morris County, NJ comes alive this spring

Just In

Must Read

Recreation

Thomas Paine Plaza's $18 million redesign has new skating area

Paine Plaza Skateboarding

Sponsored

Colon cancer: Rising in young adults

Purchased - Man holding blue ribbon supporting colon cancer awareness

Prevention

New AI tool that predicts 5-year breast cancer risk should be available to women at 35, NCCN guidelines say

mammogram artificial intelligence

History

Chester Springs mill is grinding flour with wheat stones that date back to 1747

Mill at Anselma

Music

Over 60 vinyl dealers will take over a stretch of South Street for Record Riot

South Street Record Riot

Eagles

Examining the Eagles' new-look wide receiving corps

041326DeVontaSmith

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved