Temple investigating rape accusation at an off-campus apartment

Temple University is investigating the alleged rape of a student that occurred off-campus at the University Village apartment complex at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to the school's crime log, a student reported the allegation Tuesday morning to the Department of Public Safety, which referred the case to the office that handles the Student Conduct Code.

University President John Fry said in a letter to the community Wednesday that the school is "thoroughly investigating" the case and could not comment about specifics. Fry also clarified that the decision about whether to get law enforcement involved is made by the student who files a sexual assault report.

"No single incident is the same, and there are varying reasons as to why a victim will choose to pursue or not pursue criminal charges," Fry said in a statement. "Students who are reporting a sexual assault make the decision on whether they wish to pursue criminal charges. … Temple respects a student's decision and does not make it for them."

Referring the case to the Student Conduct Code will allow university officials to "hold students accountable under university policy,” Fry said.

"While the university's conduct process is independent of law enforcement, it does not diminish the seriousness of the allegations or our responsibility to respond,” he wrote.

In the wake of the gang rape allegations at Cornell University that have spurred nationwide attention, Fry said earlier this month that he would convene a Sexual Assault Advisory Group made up of students, faculty and staff to review and make recommendations to improve the university’s sexual assault policies and practices. Work on the group is still underway, Fry said Wednesday.