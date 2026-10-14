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October 14, 2026

Man threatened four Bucks County judges from prison, officials say

Joseph D. Supik, 35, mailed a letter from SCI Huntingdon. In a separate case, a retired lawyer allegedly sent threatening emails to the staff of a local judge.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Charges
Judge threats PA prison Michelle Pemberton/USA Today via Reuters Connect

A man incarcerated in Pennsylvania state prison sent a threatening letter to four Bucks County judges who presided over his criminal cases, DA Joe Khan said. The image above depicts prison bars in Indiana.

Bucks County prosecutors have charged a man who's incarcerated in state prison with making threats against four local judges.

Joseph D. Supik, 35, allegedly sent mail to the Bucks County Clerk of Courts from SCI Huntingdon earlier this summer. His letter, postmarked July 6, threatened four county judges who had presided over Supik's previous cases. Those proceedings also concerned criminal threats.

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Supik will now face four misdemeanor counts of making terroristic threats and four felony counts of retaliation against a judicial official. State records indicate he now resides at SCI Forest, a maximum security men's prison Forest County.

In a separate case, Bucks County District Attorney Joe Khan also charged a retired California lawyer with making threats. Timothy Alexander Murphy, 70, sent two emails in December to the staff of a Bucks County judge. The first message included threats and references to the judge's lifespan and next election, officials say, while the second followed up on the initial email. 

Murphy was arraigned Tuesday on one count of making terroristic threats. He posted bail and is due back in court Nov. 2.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Charges Bucks County Threats Judges

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