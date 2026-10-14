Man threatened four Bucks County judges from prison, officials say

Bucks County prosecutors have charged a man who's incarcerated in state prison with making threats against four local judges.

Joseph D. Supik, 35, allegedly sent mail to the Bucks County Clerk of Courts from SCI Huntingdon earlier this summer. His letter, postmarked July 6, threatened four county judges who had presided over Supik's previous cases. Those proceedings also concerned criminal threats.

Supik will now face four misdemeanor counts of making terroristic threats and four felony counts of retaliation against a judicial official. State records indicate he now resides at SCI Forest, a maximum security men's prison Forest County.

In a separate case, Bucks County District Attorney Joe Khan also charged a retired California lawyer with making threats. Timothy Alexander Murphy, 70, sent two emails in December to the staff of a Bucks County judge. The first message included threats and references to the judge's lifespan and next election, officials say, while the second followed up on the initial email.

Murphy was arraigned Tuesday on one count of making terroristic threats. He posted bail and is due back in court Nov. 2.

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