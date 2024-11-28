More Events:

November 28, 2024

Christmas Village, holiday lights trolley and 'Peter Panto': Your weekend guide to things to do

Franklin Square is also offering iceless curling and mini golf.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Things To Do
Weekend guide Christmas Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Christmas Village will be open at City Hall and LOVE Park through Dec. 24. Franklin Square's holiday attraction and the BYOB holiday lights trolley tour are also back this weekend.

Looking for something to do with your family this weekend that's not eating leftovers or seeing "Glicked"? Consider one of Philly's many returning holiday attractions.

Christmas Village is back in full swing starting Thursday, with all the Glühwein and cheese you've come to expect. Franklin Square's holiday haven is also open, though its star attraction is a sport you've probably only seen on TV.

The BYOB holiday lights trolley tour will hit the streets for another season Saturday, too, but if you need a break from all the jingle bells, check out a whimsical riff on "Peter Pan" in Chester County.

Ride the carousel at City Hall

Christmas Village is officially open for another holiday season. Visitors can expect staples like Raclette cheese, the Ferris wheel, double-decker carousel and dozens of vendors selling gifts from their wooden stalls. New this year is an all-vegan booth and fresh mulled wine (aka Glühwein) variety. The German-style holiday market will welcome crowds every day through Christmas Eve.

Try your hand at street curling 

Franklin Square has also gotten a holiday makeover with lights and seasonal tunes, plus a unique winter activity. The park is offering a version of curling, the Olympic sport in which teams work together to slide a granite stone across an ice rink. Franklin Square's take is iceless, but it still gives players a feel for the real deal. Book a 30-minute session for $40, or test out the 'chilly Philly' mini golf course. Franklin Square will also have a heated tent serving cocktails, a beer garden warmed by fire pits and a carousel.

Board the holiday lights trolley

See the city's wildest, brightest light displays from a trolley. Founding Footsteps' annual tour takes passengers to high-wattage hubs like the Miracle on 13th Street and the Smedley Street Christmas Light Spectacular. Along the way, musicians aboard will serenade the crowd. The BYOB ride, which costs $50-$60, starts Saturday.

Get pelted with Swedish Fish at a 'Peter Pan' musical

Step outside the holiday bubble for a unusual take on a children's classic. The People's Light theater in Malvern has reimagined "Peter Pan" as a musical with a TikTok-famous crocodile, pirates, fairies and dogs who play cards. Audiences can score a free snack, if they manage to catch a stray Swedish Fish. The show is playing now through Jan. 5.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weekend Things To Do Philadelphia Theater Holiday Franklin Square Trolleys Markets Tours Christmas Village Love Park

Videos

Featured

Limited _ NJDOT Family In Car

Reducing roadway fatalities comes down to sharing the responsibility
Limited - Mid Penn Bank - Admin Center

Mid Penn Bank’s next move: expanding its footprint while deepening community ties

Just In

Must Read

Business

A cookie craze hit Center City this year, with many new bakeries opening

Center City cookies

Sponsored

Temple Health is leading the charge in early detection of lung and chest conditions

Limited - Temple Health - Lungs 2

TV

Joey Graziadei to come to Philly on 'Dancing with the Stars' tour

joey graziadei dancing with the stars win

Health News

Access to donor kidneys, livers to widen as HHS approves transplants between people with HIV

HIV Kidney Donations

Holiday

East Passyunk shops to have late hours, punch cards for Deck the Ave

East Passyunk holidays

Eagles

The Eagles' six-game win streak to the top of the NFC East by the numbers

Saquon-Barkley-TD-Celebration-Eagles-Commanders-Week-11-NFL-2024.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved