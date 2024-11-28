Christmas Village, holiday lights trolley and 'Peter Panto': Your weekend guide to things to do

Looking for something to do with your family this weekend that's not eating leftovers or seeing "Glicked"? Consider one of Philly's many returning holiday attractions.

Christmas Village is back in full swing starting Thursday, with all the Glühwein and cheese you've come to expect. Franklin Square's holiday haven is also open, though its star attraction is a sport you've probably only seen on TV.

The BYOB holiday lights trolley tour will hit the streets for another season Saturday, too, but if you need a break from all the jingle bells, check out a whimsical riff on "Peter Pan" in Chester County.

Christmas Village is officially open for another holiday season. Visitors can expect staples like Raclette cheese, the Ferris wheel, double-decker carousel and dozens of vendors selling gifts from their wooden stalls. New this year is an all-vegan booth and fresh mulled wine (aka Glühwein) variety. The German-style holiday market will welcome crowds every day through Christmas Eve.

Franklin Square has also gotten a holiday makeover with lights and seasonal tunes, plus a unique winter activity. The park is offering a version of curling, the Olympic sport in which teams work together to slide a granite stone across an ice rink. Franklin Square's take is iceless, but it still gives players a feel for the real deal. Book a 30-minute session for $40, or test out the 'chilly Philly' mini golf course. Franklin Square will also have a heated tent serving cocktails, a beer garden warmed by fire pits and a carousel.

See the city's wildest, brightest light displays from a trolley. Founding Footsteps' annual tour takes passengers to high-wattage hubs like the Miracle on 13th Street and the Smedley Street Christmas Light Spectacular. Along the way, musicians aboard will serenade the crowd. The BYOB ride, which costs $50-$60, starts Saturday.

Step outside the holiday bubble for a unusual take on a children's classic. The People's Light theater in Malvern has reimagined "Peter Pan" as a musical with a TikTok-famous crocodile, pirates, fairies and dogs who play cards. Audiences can score a free snack, if they manage to catch a stray Swedish Fish. The show is playing now through Jan. 5.

