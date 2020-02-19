Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Feb. 21-23

This weekend in Philadelphia there are some big events happening, including a party at Reading Terminal Market and performances by Mummers string bands in South Philly.

There's also a beer festival at World Cafe Live and a pop-up farmers market inside Bok. Plus, it's time to make dinner reservations for East Passyunk Restaurant Week.

For all the details on these events, read our weekend roundup below.

On Saturday, party goers can enjoy food from nearly every market merchant at the after-hours event in Reading Terminal Market.

Also, there will be five open bars serving craft beer, wine and liquor, a pop-up casino, four bands and 1920s celebrity impersonators.

At the beer festival on Saturday, attendees can taste brews from tons of local, national and international breweries.

In addition to unlimited 3-ounce samples, there will be small plates, live music and a prize wheel, too.

The second Winter Fare at Bok will take place Saturday afternoon. Shoppers can pick up things like meat, bread, cheese, mushrooms, pasta, bourbon and soap.

East Passyunk Restaurant Week actually starts Monday, but you can make reservations this weekend.

Through Monday, March 6, restaurants will offer three-course meals priced at $15, $25 or $35 per person. Le Virtù, Noord, Bing Bing Dim Sum and River Twice are a few of the participants.

All 16 Mummers string bands will perform at Xfinity Live! on Sunday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. The family-friendly event will now be one day-long celebration instead of two sessions.



Tickets for the event are $14 per person, with children under 3 allowed in for free.

