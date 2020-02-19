More Events:

February 19, 2020

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Feb. 21-23

There are some big events happening Feb. 21-23

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Mummers string bands

This weekend is Mummers Mardi Gras, where all 16 string bands will perform at Xfinity Live! in South Philly. There are plenty of other fun events happening Feb. 21-23, too. For all the details check out our weekend roundup of things to do in Philadelphia.

This weekend in Philadelphia there are some big events happening, including a party at Reading Terminal Market and performances by Mummers string bands in South Philly.

There's also a beer festival at World Cafe Live and a pop-up farmers market inside Bok. Plus, it's time to make dinner reservations for East Passyunk Restaurant Week.

For all the details on these events, read our weekend roundup below.

10th annual Party for the Market at Reading Terminal to have 1920s theme

On Saturday, party goers can enjoy food from nearly every market merchant at the after-hours event in Reading Terminal Market. 

Also, there will be five open bars serving craft beer, wine and liquor, a pop-up casino, four bands and 1920s celebrity impersonators.

16th annual Beer Fest at World Cafe Live includes four hours of drinking and dancing

At the beer festival on Saturday, attendees can taste brews from tons of local, national and international breweries.

In addition to unlimited 3-ounce samples, there will be small plates, live music and a prize wheel, too.

Farmers market to pop up inside Bok on two dates this winter

The second Winter Fare at Bok will take place Saturday afternoon. Shoppers can pick up things like meat, bread, cheese, mushrooms, pasta, bourbon and soap.

Philly favorites are participating in East Passyunk Restaurant Week 2020

East Passyunk Restaurant Week actually starts Monday, but you can make reservations this weekend. 

Through Monday, March 6, restaurants will offer three-course meals priced at $15, $25 or $35 per person. Le Virtù, Noord, Bing Bing Dim Sum and River Twice are a few of the participants.

Mummers Mardi Gras to take place at Xfinity Live! in South Philly

All 16 Mummers string bands will perform at Xfinity Live! on Sunday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. The family-friendly event will now be one day-long celebration instead of two sessions.

Tickets for the event are $14 per person, with children under 3 allowed in for free.

