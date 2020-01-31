16th annual Beer Fest at World Cafe Live includes four hours of drinking and dancing

There will be plenty of booze to go around at the 16th annual Beer Fest at Philly's World Cafe Live, a concert venue and home to WXPN's studios.

The festival will take over all three levels of the renovated factory space from 1 to 5 p.m. More than 30 breweries will be pouring their year-round offerings, plus seasonal and rare beers.

Attendees can enjoy unlimited 3-ounce samples and there will be small bites and live music, too.

This year, Pepperwine will perform. The female-fronted, four-piece band released its first full-length album in 2018.

In between drinking and dancing, attendees should stop into the upstairs lounge to spin the prize wheel for a chance to win World Cafe Live concert tickets and more.

Admission to the beer festival is $60. VIP tickets are $80 and include early admission at noon and a T-shirt.

On the day of the event, $20 designated driver tickets will be available at the venue.

Saturday, Feb. 22

1-5 p.m. | $60-$80 per person

World Cafe Live

3025 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.