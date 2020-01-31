More Events:

January 31, 2020

16th annual Beer Fest at World Cafe Live includes four hours of drinking and dancing

Attendees can enjoy unlimited pours from tons of local, national and international breweries

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Beers
beer fest at World Cafe Live Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The 16th annual Beer Fest at World Cafe Live will include plenty of beer, plus food and live music. The festival will take place Feb. 22.

There will be plenty of booze to go around at the 16th annual Beer Fest at Philly's World Cafe Live, a concert venue and home to WXPN's studios.

The festival will take over all three levels of the renovated factory space from 1 to 5 p.m. More than 30 breweries will be pouring their year-round offerings, plus seasonal and rare beers.

RELATED: Attico Rooftop throwing Carnival-themed brunch party with samba dancers | Philly Wine Week will kick off with Opening Corks at the Bellevue

Attendees can enjoy unlimited 3-ounce samples and there will be small bites and live music, too.

This year, Pepperwine will perform. The female-fronted, four-piece band released its first full-length album in 2018.

In between drinking and dancing, attendees should stop into the upstairs lounge to spin the prize wheel for a chance to win World Cafe Live concert tickets and more.

Admission to the beer festival is $60. VIP tickets are $80 and include early admission at noon and a T-shirt.

On the day of the event, $20 designated driver tickets will be available at the venue.

16th Annual Beer Fest at World Cafe Live

Saturday, Feb. 22
1-5 p.m. | $60-$80 per person
World Cafe Live
3025 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Beers Philadelphia University City World Cafe Live Food & Drink

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles free agent WR targets, where the rookies ranked, and why Andy Reid is great
Amari-Cooper_013020_usat

Investigations

Delaware neo-Nazi cell allegedly planned violent attack at Richmond gun-rights rally
The Base ADL

Illness

CDC confirms first person-to-person coronavirus transmission in U.S.
Person-to-person transmission confirmed in U.S.

Eagles

Some thoughts (and spoilers) on Amazon's 'All or Nothing: A Season with the Philadelphia Eagles'
4_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Brandon_Graham_KateFrese.jpg

Television

'Project Runway' contestant from Philly is oldest designer to compete on show
Nancy on Project Runway

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Jan. 31-Feb. 2
Chestnut Hill on Ice weekend festival

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved