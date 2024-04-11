Cherry blossoms and outdoor bars: Your weekend guide to things to do

After scanning the clouds for the solar eclipse on Monday (and hopefully sending your glasses to South America, which is due for one in October), you're likely looking for even more excitement. Luckily, this weekend is not only cherry blossom central but the unofficial start of outdoor drinking, thanks to multiple Philly favorite bars reopening for the season.

More interested in dining? Foodies can claim free desserts or apps at city spots participating in Dine Latino Restaurant Week, or slurp marinara sauce at a "Sopranos" poetry reading and potluck. There's also a fan con and drive-in double feature slated for this fine and finally warm April weekend:

After hitting their peak bloom, Philadelphia's cherry blossoms are ready for their close-up. The Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center will welcome crowds to Sakura Weekend, the marquee event of its annual cherry blossom festival. In addition to gazing at cherry trees, visitors can catch musical performances, tea ceremonies, karate demos and a pop-up beer garden from Triple Bottom Brewing. The festivities start at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the cultural center and nearby Fairmount Park Horticulture Center.

America's oldest drive-in theater in operation is turning 90 this month, and it's celebrating the milestone with — what else? — a movie screening. Shankweiler's in Orefield will play "Twister" and "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" on Sunday in a remade space harkening back to its 1934 origins. Those who show up before the 8 p.m. showtime can enjoy face painting, magic and themed cocktails.

Writers will share their odes to Tony, Paulie Walnuts and the Bada Bing at a special poetry and potluck night. Six poets, including at least some in costume, are set to read new "Sopranos"-themed pieces at the Philadelphia Small Works Gallery on Saturday. Entry is $10 or a dish for the potluck spread — but if it's not a lasagna or baked ziti, get out of Carmela's kitchen.

Don't be surprised if you bump into Pikachu by Cherry Street Pier. A fan convention celebrating anime, video games and Japanese culture returns to the expo space from Friday to Sunday. Philly Otaku Fest promises panels, meet-ups and an Artists Alley of over 70 vendors. Cap off the experience with a themed drink at the bar, or march through the concluding cosplay parade.

Buy two dinner entrees and get your appetizer or dessert on the house at 30 restaurants now until Saturday — the final day of Dine Latino Restaurant Week, the promotion featuring Latino-owned eateries in Philadelphia. Participants include Jezabel's, El Merkury, Alma del Mar and Casa Mexico, the restaurant in the Italian Market from James Beard Award-winning chef Cristina Martinez.

When current state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta entered the 2022 U.S. Senate race, he became the first openly gay Black candidate to seek the Democratic nomination. His historic run — which ultimately resulted in a primary loss to Sen. John Fetterman — is captured in the documentary "Kenyatta: Do Not Wait Your Turn," playing Saturday at the New Hope Film Festival. Catch the screening, the first public one in the Philly area, at 2 p.m.

Beer gardens and outdoor bars began their triumphant return this week with the reopening of Liberty Point and Bok Bar, and continue with the launch of Victory Brewing Company's rooftop patio on Saturday. All three destinations will welcome visitors through the weekend, which is expected to be (mostly) clear of rain.

