A Lego exhibit ends, PSLs return and Usher performs: Your weekend guide to things to do

It was a bumpy first week back to school in Philadelphia as inadequate air conditioning prompted early dismissals in countless classrooms. But the kids (and everyone else) will get another break thanks to the long Labor Day weekend.

With so many people heading out of town, expect more last calls than grand openings in the city. Both the "Art of the Brick" Lego exhibit at the Franklin Institute and the Chinese Lantern Festival will close by the holiday weekend's end. But Usher will bring fresh energy to the Wells Fargo Center with a pair of concerts, and coffee shops will unveil their latest takes on a seasonal treat. And if you need something to do with kids, consider the free admission deal at the Museum of the American Revolution.

Some might argue that a hot pumpkin spice latte is inappropriate for 80-degree weather. But Sunday is the first day of September, which means PSL season is nigh. Many chains and indie cafes in Philadelphia have already rolled out their autumnal drinks, but shops like Bean2Bean and ReAnimator will join the pumpkin supremacy movement this weekend.

After a surprise extension, the Chinese Lantern Festival is closing for the season this weekend. See the dragons and pandas before they're packed away at Franklin Square, which is welcoming crowds Thursday through Saturday nights. In addition to the colorful lanterns, visitors can enjoy Asian food from on-site vendors and performances by acrobats. Tickets range from $16-$28.

Usher will burn up the Wells Fargo Center during back-to-back concerts. The R&B singer stops in Philadelphia for 8 p.m. shows Friday and Saturday as part of his Past Present Future tour. With a title like that, expect plenty of throwback favorites like "OMG" and "Yeah!" along with tracks from his 2024 album "Coming Home."

Kids can see centuries-old ships and muskets for free Saturday through Monday. The Museum of the American Revolution is offering special programming and free admission to children ages 12 and under for the holiday weekend. Crafts and in-gallery talks will take place each day, and an actor will portray teen Continental Army soldier Joseph Plumb Martin in performances Sunday and Monday.

Also bidding adieu is the "Art of the Brick" at the Franklin Institute. The exhibit features over 100 Lego creations from artist Nathan Sawaya, who quit corporate law to create intricate "brick" sculptures. His pieces include several recreations of masterpieces like the "Mona Lisa" and "The Scream," a bust of Benjamin Franklin and a 20-foot-long T. rex skeleton. After walking through the collection, check out the large Lego play space, where visitors can create their own art. The exhibit closes Monday.

