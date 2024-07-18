Jazz, boats and beers at the zoo: Your weekend guide to things to do

Music is in the air, and it's not just because of Olivia Rodrigo's upcoming concert at the Wells Fargo Center (or her themed Crumbl cookie). A West Philly jazz festival and Jimmy Buffett-themed boat parade in Ocean City are also conspiring to make this a musical summer weekend, with a side of hippos.

The Lancaster Avenue Jazz & Arts Festival will offer seven hours of live tunes, straight from Saunders Park Greene. But tropical rock will be the tempo at Night in Venice, the Ocean City boat parade honoring Buffett with this year's theme. Bands also will perform at the Philadelphia Zoo this weekend, though they're not the main attraction. Those would be the beers and spiked seltzers at the Summer Ale Festival, a ticketed adults-only event benefiting the zoo's conservation program.

The Adventure Aquarium has additional animal attractions (hint: "Jaws," minus all the blood), but if you just want an affordable dinner, University City begins its latest restaurant week promotion this week.

Beer and jungle cats: What could go wrong? That's essentially the premise of the Philadelphia Zoo's annual Summer Ale Festival, though the animals will be secure in their enclosures while the beer flows. Nearly 70 breweries, cideries and distilleries will offer pours from 7-10 p.m. on the zoo grounds Saturday as part of the annual conservation fundraiser. General admission tickets are still available for $75.

Ocean City's long-running Night in Venice boat parade takes to the seas Saturday night. This year's theme is a tribute to Jimmy Buffett, whose death last fall left countless parrotheads in mourning. Expect to see boats festooned with margarita glasses — and plenty of captains in Hawaiian shirts — when they hit the water at 6:30 p.m.

Grab a three-course meal for a one-course price during University City's restaurant week. Over 30 restaurants will offer $20, $30 and $40 fixed menus for University City Dining Days, which runs Thursday through Sunday, July 28. This year, the promotion will welcome spots like Han Dynasty and Board and Brew, which had skipped recent iterations, and first-time participants Tataki Ramen & Sushi, Blaze Pizza, and Crate & Press Cafe.

If you ask Camden's aquarium, it's not brat summer — it's shark summer. (Sorry, Charli XCX.) Adventure Aquarium will offer themed programming around the toothy fish now through Aug. 18. The activities include a shark-themed light show, 3D shark movie and shark trivia. Visitors also can watch the "Scuba Tooth Fairy" dive into tank for lost shark teeth, or pay to snorkel with sandbar and sand tiger sharks.

Jazz fans can gather in West Philly on Saturday for free concerts by area musicians. They'll play the stage at Saunders Park Greene for seven hours as part of the Lancaster Avenue Jazz & Arts Festival, which also features food trucks and activities for kids. Catch acts like Mollie Ducoste, Deborah Smith and headliner the Jamaaladeen Tacuma Quintet featuring Odean Pope.

