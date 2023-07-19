Ice cream, 'Barbie' and the Women's World Cup: Your weekend guide to things to do

It's a big weekend for women, both the ones who play professional soccer and those of the plastic variety.

The Women's World Cup begins Thursday with the champion U.S. team returning for what could be its third consecutive win. While it won't be easy to watch some of the games live (as the host countries this year are Australia and New Zealand), you can catch the ones airing at decent hours in local bars.

"Barbie" also makes her anticipated arrival into theaters, and Philly restaurants have been lining up to greet her with pink drink specials and themed menus. Not craving a glitter beer? You can score a cone instead at the ice cream festival at Reading Terminal Market, or a $20 prix fixe dinner in University City.

Load up on frozen treats at the ice cream festival at Reading Terminal Market, returning this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. All along the 1100 block of Filbert Street, local ice creameries like Milk Jawn, Weckerly's, Cloud Cups and Bassetts will serve favorite flavors and host quirky competitions like ice cream shuffleboard. Santa will be there, too, for anyone observing Christmas in July.

As "Barbie" hits theaters this weekend, Blondie is continuing its celebration of the iconic doll with its very pink pop-up. Frosé and funfetti will be on the menu, and rom-coms will be on the TVs through July 28 at the Manayunk bistro. Dock Street Fishtown will offer themed cocktails this weekend, while Evil Genius has brewed a "Dream House" beer with raspberry puree and edible glitter. And if you're planning to see "Barbie" and its dark twin "Oppenheimer" for a much-discussed Barbenheimer double feature this weekend, claim a free button when you see both at Philadelphia Film Society theaters.

The Magic Gardens will welcome a new collection of enormous ceramic sculptures on Friday for a two-month stay. The "In Unison" exhibit comes from George Rodriguez, a Mexican-American sculptor who is currently an artist-in-residence at Temple. Rodriguez's previous work includes colorful interpretations of the Chinese Zodiac and busts of famous Georges, including George Clinton and George Jetson. "In Unison" will be on display at the Magic Gardens through Sunday, Sept. 10.

Now through Sunday, July 30, two dozen restaurants will offer prix fixe deals on lunch and dinner for University City Dining Days. The specials are set at three price tiers — $20, $30 and $40 — and the cuisine spans the entire globe. Participating restaurants include Dahlak, Booker's, White Dog, Aksum and Chengdu Famous Food.

The U.S. team faces its first opponents on Friday in a 9 p.m. match against Vietnam. Philly bars including Top Tomato and Xfinity Live! will host watch parties for the game, and fans can claim happy hour deals from 4-7 p.m. at Brauhaus Schmitz. Outside the city, Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company and Off the Rail will screen the U.S. games during the Women's World Cup. After the Friday match, the U.S. team is off until Wednesday, July 26, when it faces the Netherlands in a 9 p.m. game.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.