Festive trolley rides and underwater Christmas trees: Your weekend guide to things to do

Once the final floats of the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade have traveled the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the plates of turkey and pie are cleared, people may be thinking: What now?

If braving the crowds to do Black Friday shopping isn't your thing, and you've had more than enough "quality family time," there is plenty happening in Philadelphia this Thanksgiving weekend. For example, many of the city's holiday markets, light displays and other attractions have already opened for the season.

For those who aren't already planning to attend Pete Davidson's sold-out comedy shows, Lauryn Hill's concert or one last performance of "Wicked" showing before the play leaves town, here's what else is happening in the region:

Adventure Aquarium, on the Camden waterfront, is hosting a month's worth of holiday festivities starting on Friday. "Christmas Underwater," which runs through Christmas Eve, includes visits with "Scuba Santa," fake snow flurries, seasonal snacks and the world's tallest underwater tree. Tickets can be purchased at the aquarium's box office or in advance online.

Friday through Sunday, the Philadelphia Orchestra will play the score to "The Nightmare Before Christmas" as Tim Burton's 1993 stop-motion, animated film — which follows Jack Skellington as he tries to bring Christmas to the mythical Halloween Town — plays on the big screen. Tickets begin at $36.

"Fat Ham," the Pulitzer Prize-winning play written by Philly resident James Ijames, makes its debut in the city at the Wilma Theater on Friday, kicking of a nearly month-long run. The comedic riff on Shakespeare's "Hamlet" takes place at a Southern barbecue. Tickets are available now.

Starting Saturday, the BYOB Holiday Light Trolley Tour will take passengers across the city daily through New Year's Eve. The trolley, run by Founding Footsteps, brings riders on a two-hour journey to some of Philly's most prominent holiday displays, including the Miracle on South 13th Street and the Smedley Street Christmas Spectacular. Along the way, it listen to live music and take festive photos. The tour departs from Craft Hall in Northern Liberties. Tickets cost $65 for adults.