Fringe Fest, Feria del Barrio and cheap eats: Your weekend guide to things to do

Whether you prefer your parties with Shakespeare, slides or salsa (the dance and dip), upcoming events in Philadelphia this weekend check all the boxes.

For much of September, the Philly Fringe Festival will entertain crowds of current and recovering theater kids with live performances. Actual children can conquer a massive bounce park in Cherry Hill, while appreciators of Latino food and music can feast at the Feria del Barrio. Don't forget to book your reservation for Center City Restaurant Week; the promotion officially begins Sunday.

The Philadelphia Fringe Festival has officially launched its nearly monthlong program of theater. From Thursday until Sunday, Sept. 29, performers will mount original musicals, comedies and interactive experiences at venues across town. Reimagined takes on classics — like Shakespeare's "Antony and Cleopatra" and James Joyce's "Ulysses" — are also part of the festival. Ticket prices vary depending on the show but some are as low as $10 or nothing at all.

Salsa dancers will take the stage during Feria del Barrio, the longtime celebration of Latino culture in North Philadelphia. Festivities will spill into the streets of El Centro de Oro, the yellow-painted stretch of Fairhill that's home to numerous restaurants and arts centers, but the central hub is at the Taller Puertorriqueño at 2600 N. 5th St. Come for food and music from Puerto Rican, Colombian and Panamanian traditions from noon-4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

An inflatable jungle gym at Cherry Hill Mall is giving kids room to romp — 25,000 square feet of it. FUNBOX, the giant traveling bounce park, is now open at the shopping center Fridays through Sundays until Oct. 20. For $28, visitors can bop through 10 play areas and careen down a 23-foot slide. Head to the parking lot across from JCPenney; the colorful castle is hard to miss.

Starting Sunday, over 100 eateries across Center City will offer prix fixe deals for the neighborhood's returning restaurant week. Diners can claim three-course meals for $40 or $60, depending on the menu, or a $20 two-course lunch. Newcomers this year include Mulherin's Pizzeria, Topside Tavern, and Kook Burger & Bar, but staples like Bud & Marilyn's and Pizzeria Vetri are also back in action.

