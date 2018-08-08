A roundup of seven awesome events happening this weekend

The first full week of August has come and gone – too bad the heat hasn't.

But don't let the weather ruin your fun. People wait all year for some of the events coming up this weekend, like Philly Free Streets, Ghostly Circus and Bug Fest.

Below are seven events, from family-friendly festivals to day-drinking parties, that you should have on your radar.

Hope you're not afraid of the dark.

On both Friday and Saturday night, fire dancers and aerial performers will put on an other-worldly show in the graveyard. Stay after for the "Dance With the Dead" party.

Families can check out more than 100 species of live insects on display – and don't miss the bug tasting.



Philadelphia candy maker Shane Confectionery will demonstrate how to make a treat packed with healthy, edible bugs. What do you think, yum or yuck?

Hooray! Philly Free Streets is back for its third year! The city is closing North Broad Street to motor vehicles on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be tons of family-friendly activities, like a scavenger hunt and a jazz concert, and a 1,500-square-foot pop-up beach.



Hide out from the heat in a cool restaurant this weekend.

Hot spots like Cheu, Urban Village, Jerry's Bar, Moshulu, Morgan's Pier and El Camino Real are participating.

Love City Brewing will serve the German beer in the traditional German way – the beer keeps comin' until you say "Stop!"



Servers will refill empty glasses with chilled Kölsch, using hash marks on your coaster to keep track, until the coaster is placed on top of your glass, which signals that you're ready to call it quits.



The museum is inviting families to learn about kimono dressing, watch a traditional taiko drumming performance, join in a centuries-old storytelling tradition and make Koinobori decorations.

There's another Restaurant Week starting this weekend. Beginning Sunday, restaurants in Chestnut Hill will offer multicourse meals for $35 per person.

Dine out at Paris Bistro, McNally's, Mica and more places.



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.