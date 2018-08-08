More Events:

August 08, 2018

A roundup of seven awesome events happening this weekend

People wait all year for some of these events, like Ghostly Circus and Philly Free Streets

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Events Weekend
Carroll - Ghostly Circus Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Allie Hart spins a fire hoop during one of her many performances Friday, Aug. 4, 2017.

The first full week of August has come and gone – too bad the heat hasn't.

But don't let the weather ruin your fun. People wait all year for some of the events coming up this weekend, like Philly Free Streets, Ghostly Circus and Bug Fest.

Below are seven events, from family-friendly festivals to day-drinking parties, that you should have on your radar.

The Ghostly Circus will return to Laurel Hill Cemetery for a fifth year

Hope you're not afraid of the dark.

On both Friday and Saturday night, fire dancers and aerial performers will put on an other-worldly show in the graveyard. Stay after for the "Dance With the Dead" party.

Check out live insects at Bug Fest at the Academy of Natural Sciences

Families can check out more than 100 species of live insects on display – and don't miss the bug tasting.

Philadelphia candy maker Shane Confectionery will demonstrate how to make a treat packed with healthy, edible bugs. What do you think, yum or yuck?

Here's everything happening during 2018 Philly Free Streets

Hooray! Philly Free Streets is back for its third year! The city is closing North Broad Street to motor vehicles on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

There will be tons of family-friendly activities, like a scavenger hunt and a jazz concert, and a 1,500-square-foot pop-up beach.

NoLibs and Fishtown offering deals during Night Out Restaurant Week

Hide out from the heat in a cool restaurant this weekend. 

Hot spots like Cheu, Urban Village, Jerry's Bar, Moshulu, Morgan's Pier and El Camino Real are participating.

Love City Brewing hosting Kölsch Fest

Love City Brewing will serve the German beer in the traditional German way – the beer keeps comin' until you say "Stop!"

Servers will refill empty glasses with chilled Kölsch, using hash marks on your coaster to keep track, until the coaster is placed on top of your glass, which signals that you're ready to call it quits.

Celebrate Japanese culture at Please Touch Museum festival

The museum is inviting families to learn about kimono dressing, watch a traditional taiko drumming performance, join in a centuries-old storytelling tradition and make Koinobori decorations.

Dine out in Chestnut Hill during Restaurant Week

There's another Restaurant Week starting this weekend. Beginning Sunday, restaurants in Chestnut Hill will offer multicourse meals for $35 per person. 

Dine out at Paris Bistro, McNally's, Mica and more places.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Events Weekend Philadelphia Restaurants Philly Free Streets Museums Breweries Family-Friendly Performances Restaurant Week Food & Drink

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Saints' Kamara: We would've 'beat the s**t out of' Eagles in NFC title game
080818_Kamara_usat

Economy

Glassdoor report says Philly leads U.S. in wage growth
Carroll - The Philadelphia Skyline

Sixers

How does Zhaire Smith's injury impact Sixers' rotation and season?
070918-ZhaireSmith-USAToday

Entertainment News

Want to be an extra when Chadwick Boseman's next film shoots in Philly?
Chadwick Boseman

Eagles

Eagles 53-man roster projection
080818HowieRoseman

Parenting

The terrible twos: What to expect and how to deal
08072018_KatiesBaby

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1825 & up -- Ireland Weeklong Guided Trip
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - St Petersburg Florida

Deals & Tips -- Late Summer & Fall Stays at Florida's Top Beaches

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.