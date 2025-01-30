More Events:

January 30, 2025

Founders Philly Freeze Out and a museum night for adults: Your weekend guide to things to do

Northern Liberties Restaurant Week is also underway, and a Mae West comedy is playing at EgoPo Classic Theatre.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Weekend Things To Do
Weekend guide Provided image/Aversa PR

Manayunk's annual ode to ice and chowder is back. The Founders Philly Freeze Out is being held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Philadelphia-area celebrities are taking over TVs this weekend. 

Bucks County's Sabrina Carpenter is performing at the Grammys, where she's competing for record of the year against the pop princess of Berks County, Taylor Swift. The ceremony airs on CBS at 8 p.m.

While that programming knocks out a chunk of Sunday, it leaves plenty of time to check out the Founders Philly Freeze Out or book a table for Northern Liberties Restaurant Week. The Please Touch Museum also is opening its doors to grown-up kids for a night of snowed-in fun. Here's how to enjoy it all, courtesy of your latest weekend guide:

Slurp so much chowder

The Founders Philly Freeze Out brings ice sculptures to Manayunk each year. But the annual festival is also an opportunity to shop and eat tons of creamy soups. The festivities begin at 9 a.m. Saturday with a 3-mile run, followed by live ice carvings from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There also is be a winter market, traditional lion dance for Lunar New Year and a chowder crawl featuring 10 neighborhood restaurants. Lactaid is not provided.

Explore a children's museum after hours

The Please Touch Museum is normally a destination for kids, but on Friday, it's becoming a haven for their parents, uncles and aunts. Between 7-11 p.m., adults 21 and over can roam the halls and ride the Dentzel Carousel as much as they want. The latest Museum Nights event, geared toward very big kids, offers indoor skating, themed cocktails and fire-and-ice trivia to fit its "snowed in" theme. Admission is $45, and includes a welcome drink. (The museum is reverting back to its usual audience Saturday, when its new "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea"-inspired exhibit opens.)

Get a three-course dinner for $25

Enjoy an app, entree and dessert at one of Northern Liberties' best-known restaurants during the neighborhood's restaurant week. The promotion runs through Saturday, Feb. 8. All 14 participating establishments are offering multi-course prix fixe meals for $25-$45. The menus include Italian, Japanese, Mexican, Armenian and classic dinner food.

See a modernized Mae West comedy

The bawdy film and Broadway star Mae West was known for causing a stir — so much so that the New York vice squad once dragged her off stage and into jail. West's plays may not seem as controversial now, but EgoPo Classic Theatre is updating one for the modern era with its staging of "The Drag." The satire follows a closeted gay socialite who counts several drag queens as friends and a leading conversion therapy expert as his father-in-law. It opens Friday for a 10-day run; tickets are $38.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weekend Things To Do Philadelphia Grammys Festivals Please Touch Museum Northern Liberties Manayunk Restaurant Week Sabrina Carpenter

Videos

Featured

Limited - Rite Aid Pharmacist Helping Customer

My pharmacist can do that? 5 services you didn’t know your pharmacy provides
Sonny's cocktail joint reopening

Live! Restaurant Week 2025

Just In

Must Read

Accidents

Temple student dies after falling from light pole during Eagles celebrations

Temple Tyler Sabapathy

Sponsored

Live! Restaurant Week 2025

LiveCasino-Native-012725-Restaurant

Entertainment

Amanda Seyfried felt she 'owed something to Philly' in taking on role

amanda seyfried long bright river peacock

Prevention

A new blood test accurately screens for colorectal cancer, researchers say

Colon Cancer Screening

Parties

Philadelphia Film Society to roll out the red carpet for Oscars party, screening

philadelphia film society oscars party

Eagles

Are the Eagles and Chiefs becoming true rivals?

Andy Reid Nick Sirianni Super Bowl LVII

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved