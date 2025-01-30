Founders Philly Freeze Out and a museum night for adults: Your weekend guide to things to do

Philadelphia-area celebrities are taking over TVs this weekend.

Bucks County's Sabrina Carpenter is performing at the Grammys, where she's competing for record of the year against the pop princess of Berks County, Taylor Swift. The ceremony airs on CBS at 8 p.m.

While that programming knocks out a chunk of Sunday, it leaves plenty of time to check out the Founders Philly Freeze Out or book a table for Northern Liberties Restaurant Week. The Please Touch Museum also is opening its doors to grown-up kids for a night of snowed-in fun. Here's how to enjoy it all, courtesy of your latest weekend guide:

The Founders Philly Freeze Out brings ice sculptures to Manayunk each year. But the annual festival is also an opportunity to shop and eat tons of creamy soups. The festivities begin at 9 a.m. Saturday with a 3-mile run, followed by live ice carvings from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There also is be a winter market, traditional lion dance for Lunar New Year and a chowder crawl featuring 10 neighborhood restaurants. Lactaid is not provided.

The Please Touch Museum is normally a destination for kids, but on Friday, it's becoming a haven for their parents, uncles and aunts. Between 7-11 p.m., adults 21 and over can roam the halls and ride the Dentzel Carousel as much as they want. The latest Museum Nights event, geared toward very big kids, offers indoor skating, themed cocktails and fire-and-ice trivia to fit its "snowed in" theme. Admission is $45, and includes a welcome drink. (The museum is reverting back to its usual audience Saturday, when its new "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea"-inspired exhibit opens.)

Enjoy an app, entree and dessert at one of Northern Liberties' best-known restaurants during the neighborhood's restaurant week. The promotion runs through Saturday, Feb. 8. All 14 participating establishments are offering multi-course prix fixe meals for $25-$45. The menus include Italian, Japanese, Mexican, Armenian and classic dinner food.

See a modernized Mae West comedy

The bawdy film and Broadway star Mae West was known for causing a stir — so much so that the New York vice squad once dragged her off stage and into jail. West's plays may not seem as controversial now, but EgoPo Classic Theatre is updating one for the modern era with its staging of "The Drag." The satire follows a closeted gay socialite who counts several drag queens as friends and a leading conversion therapy expert as his father-in-law. It opens Friday for a 10-day run; tickets are $38.

