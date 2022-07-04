Three USFL players who could interest the Eagles

The 2022 USFL season came to a close on Sunday night, with the Birmingham Stallions beating the Philadelphia Stars in the championship game.

Wait, a Philadelphia team played in a championship game last night? Eh, I guess. The USFL was a weird league in that every team played its games in Birmingham, so if you were interested in being a fan of the Stars and wanted to see a game, you'd have to travel to Alabama to do so.

Back in May, we proposed three USFL players who might make sense for the Eagles (or any team as a training camp flier, honestly). Some of you suggested it was a slow news day, and, uh, yeah, it no doubt was. Then again, over 25,000 people read that post, so now I know that you all wanted to read it and as such you're getting a second edition.

Darius Victor, RB, New Jersey Generals (5'8, 209)

Victor was the USFL's Offensive Player of the Year in 2022. He finished third in the USFL in rushing yards (577) and first in TDs (9). He's not a big play threat and there are limits to what he can do, but he is a bowling ball power runner who is physical in between the tackles.

This time last year the Eagles had eight running backs on their roster. They currently only have five, and Victor fits the Jordan Howard-like mold of a back who is going to get what is blocked up for him, and perhaps no more, no less. That kind of player can work in a rotation behind an elite offensive line.



He also has an interesting backstory, and seems to genuinely just love to play.

Shalom Luani, S, New Jersey Generals (6'0, 201)

Luani was a seventh-round pick of the Raiders in 2017. He played one season there, seeing action in all 16 games, and getting one start. He was traded to the Seahawks for a seventh-round pick the next season, where he appeared in 12 games during the 2018 season. The Seahawks cut him the next season, and he bounced around a bit with the Chargers and Texans before landing in the USFL.

With the Generals, Luani was a standout player, finishing second in the USFL with 5 INTs and fourth in the USFL with 9 pass breakups. A couple of these are gifts, but whatever:

Luani can also hit.

Luani has decent NFL game experience, and could maybe be a guy to stick on the practice squad as added depth if needed.

Colby Wadman, P, Birmingham Stallions (6'1, 213)

Wadman punted for two seasons for the Denver Broncos in 2018 and 2019. He finished 23rd and 26th in EPA per punt those two seasons. He was the first punter selected in the USFL draft, and averaged 45.1 yards per punt, with an average net of 38.6.

The USFL punter that I really believe is worth giving a chance to compete against Arryn Siposs in training camp is the Tampa Bay Bandits' Brandon Wright, who we covered in our last USFL post. But I'll take anyone, dammit. Just give me something to do during special teams drills this summer, Howie.

Happy July 4th, all. Don't lose any fingers.



