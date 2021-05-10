More Health:

May 10, 2021

Untreated thyroid conditions can adversely impact pregnancy

Hypothyroidism can lead to babies being born with cognitive and neurologic deficits

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health Pregnancy
Hypothyroidism pregnancy Iuliia Bondarinko/Pixabay

Hypothyroidism can lead to miscarriage or cognitive and neurologic deficits in the baby.

Some change in the function of the thyroid is normal during pregnancy. But untreated or poorly managed hypothyroidism can cause complications for the expectant mother and her baby.

The thyroid, a butterfly-shaped gland that regulates the body's metabolism and sensitivity to heat and cold through the hormones it secretes.

During pregnancy, the thyroid works overtime because the baby depends on its mother to produce thyroid hormones during the first 18 to 20 weeks. The organ also provides iodine during the entire pregnancy, according to the American Thyroid Association.

Both high Thyroid Stimulating Hormone, or TSH levels, and an enlarged thyroid gland can happen during pregnancy. A higher TSH level is caused by the pituitary gland trying to ramp up production of the hormones.

Hypothyroidism is a condition in which the thyroid gland is not producing enough hormones. The most common cause is Hashimoto's thyroiditis, an autoimmune disorder that may be triggered during pregnancy.

About 10% of young women have a thyroid disorder, the Mayo Clinic says, but some don't develop symptoms until they are pregnant. 

Symptoms include fatigue, depression, unexplained weight gain and memory problems. Some women feel cold all the time and their hair and skin become dry and coarse.

Treatment for hypothyroidism generally involves taking the synthetic thyroid hormone levothyroxine daily. Untreated or poorly managed hypothyroidism can increase the risk of miscarriage and has been linked to congestive heart failure, preeclampsia and postpartum hemorrhage.

It also can affect the development of the baby's brain. Children born with congenital hypothyroidism  no thyroid function at birth  can have cognitive and neurological deficits if it isn't recognized and treated early. All newborn babies in the United States are screened for congenital hypothyroidism.

Women who are are pregnant or planning to get pregnant are advised to talk to their doctors  about their thyroid hormone levels and whether they should take an iodine supplement. The American Thyroid Association recommends that women at high risk for thyroid disease have their TSH levels checked as soon as the pregnancy is confirmed.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Women's Health Pregnancy Philadelphia Children's Health Thyroid

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Trade up for DeVonta Smith hurt Eagles' chances of landing Rodgers, Wilson or Watson
120320CarsonWentzAaronRodgers

Men's Health

Laughter: A healthy behavior that's actually fun
Laughter Health Benefits

TV

'Mare of Easttown' star Kate Winslet talks about Wawa and the Gobbler in new podcast
Winslet Podcast Mare

Eagles

NFC East 2021 grades: Football Team edition
050521JaminDavis

Odd News

Chinese rocket debris now expected to crash to Earth this weekend, officials say
China Rocket Two

Food & Drink

Find Philly's Parks on Tap at two locations through the summer
Parks on Tap

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved