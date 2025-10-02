More Sports:

October 02, 2025

What we know about the Phillies vs. Dodgers NLDS schedule

MLB has already announced the start time for Game 2 of the NLDS while Game 1 is still between two different potential start times.

By Geoff Mosher
Bryce-Harper-On-Deck-6.30.25-MLB.jpg Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

Will Bryce Harper come up with more big postseason moments against the Dodgers in the NLDS?

The Phillies already know their National League Division series opponent, and already know the start time for Game 2. Other than that, the schedule remains incomplete.

Game 2 between the Phillies and Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park will start at 6:08 p.m., Major League Baseball announced Thursday night. Still up in the air are the times for Game 1 and any other games in the best-of-five series.

Game 1 will either begin at 6:08 p.m. or 6:38 p.m., depending on the outcome of the ALCS Wild Card series between the Yankees and Red Sox, which will be decided Thursday night in Game 3. 

Whatever time MLB decides for Game 1, "The Bank" will surely be rocking as the Phillies welcome the Dodgers, who swept the Reds in two games in the NL Wild Card series. 

Phillies ace left-hander Cristopher Sánchez will toe the rubber for the Phils, and Red October will officially begin.

Geoff Mosher
