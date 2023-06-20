More Events:

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will bring their Restless Leg Tour to Philly this winter

After making four East Coast stops, including Atlantic City, earlier this spring, the comedians have added a show at The Met

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, seen above at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2016, have expanded their Restless Leg Tour. It now includes a Dec. 14 stop at The Met in Philadelphia.

Tina Fey is coming back to Philadelphia for a comedy show in December, and she's bringing her equally famous and funny friend Amy Poehler with her.

The duo announced additional dates for their Restless Leg Tour on Tuesday, including a Dec. 14 show at The Met. Ticketmaster and Live Nation presales begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, with a general public sale to follow Friday at 10 a.m.

Fey and Poehler launched the tour, their first together, on April 28 in Washington, then hitting Boston and Chicago before ending in Atlantic City on June 10. Now, they have seven additional dates set for the fall and winter, and have teased possible additional shows in New York and Los Angeles.

Fey and Poehler met while performing improv comedy in Chicago in the '90s and later starred together on "Saturday Night Live." For two years, the pair co-hosted the show's "Weekend Update" segment, which is featured in their Restless Leg Tour shows. They also have starred together in "Baby Mama" and "Sisters," and each appeared in "Mean Girls," the breakout comedy and now Broadway musical written by Fey. They have hosted the Golden Globes together four times.

While the comics already have visited Poehler's hometown of Boston (the actress grew up in the suburb Burlington), the Philadelphia show marks a homecoming for Fey, who grew up in Upper Darby. Her father, Donald Fey, was a former Philly firefighter and grant writer for the University of Pennsylvania and Thomas Jefferson University.

Fey nodded to her roots in the pair's announcement, in which Fey pumps her arms and yells "Philly!" when Poehler mentions the stop. She also apparently brought her Jersey Shore knowledge to their accommodations for the Atlantic City show.

"I'm a Jersey Shore-goer since childhood, so I dragged everyone down to stay in Cape May," she told the Hollywood Reporter. "We're really trying to find ways to make the most of what is secretly just a ladies weekend every time we're getting away."

Restless Leg Tour

Thursday, Dec. 14
8 p.m. 
The Met
858 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19130

