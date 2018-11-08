With two more measles cases in New Jersey, outbreak declared

You don’t hear too much about the measles anymore, but two new cases of the disease have been reported in Ocean City, bringing the count to six cases in the state, according to CBS Philly.

Previously, health officials warned New Jersey residents about potential measles exposure at Newark Liberty International Airport in October and in June, an advisory was issued to residents of Burlington and Camden counties.

Today’s measles warning comes for those in the Lakewood area who have may have been exposed to the disease in the following areas between October 25 and 31:

MORE HEALTH: Dentist's patients told to get tested for HIV and hepatitis

Schul Satmar, 405 Forest Ave., Lakewood

• October 28 – November 1, between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily

• October 28 – October 31, between 6:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. (morning of Nov. 1)

• November 1, between 6:30 and 10 p.m.