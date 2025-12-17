Donna Kelce, Johnny Weir scheme for $250,000 in the new trailer for 'The Traitors'

Donna Kelce calls out "show me the money" from a castle staircase in the new trailer for "The Traitors."

The matriarch of a football family is one of 23 contestants competing on the fourth season of the Peacock reality series. In teaser footage, Kelce laughs and (presumably) conspires with her co-stars in cozy corners of the Scottish castle where the show is filmed. The clips also offer a glimpse of retired figure skater Johnny Weir smirking in the shadows.

Kelce and Weir, a Coatesville native, are anomalies in the cast, which is mostly comprised of reality TV stars. While Weir's frequent co-commentator, Olympic champion skater Tara Lipinski, is also competing — as are actor Michael Rappaport, stand-up comedian Ron Funches and singer-songwriter Eric Nam — the rest of the contestants came from unscripted universes like "The Bachelor," "Survivor" and the "Real Housewives" franchise.

"The Traitors" pits the so-called "faithful" contestants against a handful of secretly designated "traitors," who bump people off (figuratively) in the middle of the night. It's similar to the party game "Mafia," albeit with drastically higher stakes. Each cast member is vying for a cash prize of up to $250,000. The total sum depends on how well they do on challenges throughout the season.

The new season kicks off with three "supersized" episodes dropping Thursday, Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. on Peacock. Two more episodes will debut the following Thursday, followed by single episodes each subsequent week until the finale and reunion on Feb. 26. Watch the trailer, featuring host Alan Cumming in a series of perfectly insane outfits, below:

