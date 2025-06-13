Donna Kelce, Johnny Weir join upcoming season of 'The Traitors'

Donna Kelce and Johnny Weir will sleuth around a Scottish castle in the next season of "The Traitors."

The Peacock competition pits various reality show stars, actors, athletes and personalities in a high-stakes version of the "Mafia" party game. Weir, a Coatesville native, is joining the series with his frequent co-commentator and fellow former figure skater Tara Lipinski. Kelce will compete without her famous sons, but it's hardly her first foray into television. Last year, she appeared in two Hallmark holiday movies — one set in Philadelphia and the other in Kansas City.

"The Traitors" also welcomes actor Michael Rapaport, stand-up comedian Ron Funches and singer-songwriter Eric Nam. Veterans of "Survivor," "The Bachelor," "RuPaul's Drag Race," "Dancings With the Stars" and the "Real Housewives" franchise are joining the competition, too. The complete Season 4 cast is listed below:

Donna Kelce

Lisa Rinna ("Real Housewives of Beverly Hills")

Tiffany Mitchell ("Big Brother")

Stephen Colletti ("One Tree Hill")

Tara Lipinski

Johnny Weir

Rob Rausch ("Love Island USA")

Kristen Kish ("Top Chef")

Michael Rapaport

Porsha Williams ("The Real Housewives of Atlanta")

Rob Cesternino ("Survivor")

Ron Funches

Maura Higgins ("Love Island USA Aftersun")

Candiace Dillard Bassett ("The Real Housewives of Potomac")

"Yam Yam" Arocho ("Survivor")

Erin Nam

Monét X Change ("RuPaul's Drag Race")

Natalie Anderson ("Survivor")

Mark Ballas ("Dancing With the Stars")

Colton Underwood ("The Bachelor")

Caroline Stanbury ("The Real Housewives of Dubai")

Ian Terry ("Big Brother")

Dorina Medley ("The Real Housewives of New York City")

The Peacock series, a spinoff of the United Kingdom show that was based on a Dutch series, pits a small band of "traitors" against the remaining "faithful." While the traitors secretly eliminate players from the game, the faithful tries to identify them. Whoever succeeds in their mission wins the competition. Contestants can grow the cash prize through challenges staggered throughout the season.

Hosted by Alan Cumming, "The Traitors" is set in a castle in the Scottish Highlands. Season 4 does not yet have a premiere date.

