February 11, 2026

Travis Kelce recalls the way Kylie Kelce made his brother Jason lovestruck

On his 'New Heights' podcast, the Chiefs tight end says his first impression of his sister-in-law was that she was a 'sweetheart,' but he also sensed that she had an 'underlying toughness.'

By Michaela Althouse
Kylie Jason Kelce Kyle Ross/Imagn Images

On Wednesday's episode of 'New Heights,' Travis Kelce describes the first time he met his sister-in-law, Kylie. Above, Kylie and Jason Kelce watch a soccer game in Chester last fall.

Travis Kelce wishes he gave a better answer when asked about his first impressions of Kylie Kelce, his sister-in-law, on her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast last week. So, on Wednesday's "New Heights" episode, he elaborated on his response.

Travis met Kylie in 2016 — two years before she married his brother, Jason. On "New Heights," Travis said he liked Kylie immediately, but knew that her kind nature wasn't enough to win over Jason.

MORE: Wilt Chamberlain's home jersey from his rookie year with Philadelphia Warriors is up for sale

"She is such a sweetheart. She's so nice, but I was like 'you don't just win Jason's love and you don't win him over (and get) him to do the things you want him to do, like be a respectful human being," Travis said. "You don't do those things by just being a sweetheart. So I knew there was an underlying toughness to her." 

Things changed, though, when the family took a trip to the Jersey Shore. Travis said he got to see Kylie, who grew up vacationing at Sea Isle City, in her own element. 

"That's where I knew 'Oh, she's got him wrapped up around her finger, this dude is lost in the sauce, he doesn't know anything but Ky,'" Travis said. "And from that point on, I've loved having her as a sister-in-law. It's been so cool to see her take off in her own right." 

On the Feb. 5 episode of "Not Gonna Lie," Kylie shared that she met Travis on a trip to Hawaii. She then asked Travis to share his first impression of her, noting that Jason hadn't had many girlfriends. Travis said he felt Kylie gave Jason a reason to be a better person. 

"I had never seen him one, be so into someone, but also I had never seen someone be able to like, kind of control the bear," Travis said. "... Obviously he has his ways of just being Jason and doing things his way, but at the same time, it's like you gave him a reason to team up and he's the best team player in the world." 

Later, Kylie adopted a giant river otter in Travis' name at the Philadelphia Zoo. Otters are a favorite of the Chiefs tight end. He's said that he's dreamed of encountering one in the wild. 

"It is an honor to be in the Philadelphia Zoo like that, so I've got to get over there and say 'what's up?'" Travis said on "New Heights." 

"We'll get over there next time you come into town, that'd be great for an out-of-the-house segment," Jason said. 


Michaela Althouse
