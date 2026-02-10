More Culture:

Wilt Chamberlain's home jersey from his rookie year with Philadelphia Warriors is up for sale

The Hall of Famer's No. 13 white uniform from the 1959-1960 season is valued at $3 million, the auction house says.

Wilt Chamberlain jersey Malcolm Emmons/Imagn Images

Wilt Chamberlain, a West Philly native, played for the Philadelphia Warriors before the franchise moved to San Francisco in 1962. The Hall of Famer returned to his hometown in 1965 when he was traded to the city's new franchise, the 76ers. Above, Chamberlain plays against the Cincinnati Royals as a member of the 76ers.

The jersey and shorts that Wilt Chamberlain wore during his rookie season for the Philadelphia Warriors are hitting the market, but they won't come cheap.

The No. 13 white uniform is valued at $3 million, according to Heritage Auctions, which is accepting proxy bids through 11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28. The items are part of a winter sports catalog that will be auctioned off that weekend. Eight bidders have already driven the price up to $837,500.

MORE: To find homes for some of PSPCA's oldest pets, Ensemble Arts is offering free tickets to 'Beauty and the Beast'

The Big Dipper wore the uniform to every home game in the 1959-1960 season, plus five playoff games, the auction house said. An anonymous hobby collector acquired the jersey and shorts directly from Chamberlain, a 13-time All-Star who still holds the NBA record for career rebounds. 

The 7-foot-1 basketball legend grew up in West Philly and played at Overbrook High School before going to the University of Kansas and turning pro. He ultimately spent six seasons with the Philadelphia Warriors franchise, following the team to San Francisco in 1962. He returned to his hometown in 1965 when he was traded to the city's new NBA franchise, the 76ers. Chamberlain stayed with the team until 1968, when he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. All three teams, including the renamed Golden State Warriors, ultimately retired Chamberlain's number.

Heritage Auctions, which recently sold former Eagles offensive tackle Laekin Vakalahi's Super Bowl LIX ring for $124,440, says it has photo matched the Chamberlain uniform to six games from his 1959-1960 season.

