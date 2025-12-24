More Culture:

December 24, 2025

Eagles Super Bowl LIX ring sells for over $124,000 at auction

Offensive tackle Laekin Vakalahi, who was cut from the team in August, put the piece of sports memorabilia up for sale.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Super Bowl ring Kirby Lee/Imagn Images

An Eagles championship ring from Super Bowl LIX recently sold for $124,440 at auction. The item pictured above was displayed at Dublin City Hall in September.

One anonymous bidder claimed a former Eagles offensive tackle's Super Bowl LIX championship ring at auction, paying $124,440 for the custom bit of jewelry.

The ring sold Saturday, concluding a weekslong bidding war. When Heritage Auctions initially put the item up for sale in early December, it was going for $40,000. But that figure had tripled by the time the auction closed, sailing well past the souvenir's estimated value of $80,000. The winner was an unnamed online buyer, according to Heritage Auctions. The company did not immediately clarify when or how they would receive the ring.

Its original owner was Laekin Vakalahi, a former rugby player from Australia who was part of the NFL's International Player Pathway program. The Eagles signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2024, through he ultimately did not play during the championship season. He was cut from the team in August.

Vakalahi's championship ring features 145 diamonds on the bezel, representing the record-breaking 145 points the Eagles scored in their postseason run. The phrase "World Champions" is set with 40 gems to match the team's final tally in their win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. A concealed button pops out a pair of jewel-encrusted wings engraved with head coach Nick Sirianni's motto: "You can't be great without the greatness of others."

