Eagles lineman who never played a snap puts Super Bowl LIX ring up for auction

Eagles fans could own a flashy bit of franchise history — as long as they've got at least $40,000 to spare.

Heritage Auctions is accepting bids on a Super Bowl LIX championship ring commemorating the Birds' 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Proxy bidding is now open through Dec. 20, with the actual auction scheduled for the Dec. 19-21 weekend. The ring is currently going for $40,000.

The Super Bowl souvenir was put up for sale by Laekin Vakalahi, a 6-foot-5, 320-pound former rugby player from Brisbane, Australia, who was part of the International Player Pathway, a program run by the NFL to help grow the game globally. The Eagles signed Vakalahi as an undrafted free agent in 2024, but he never played a game during the season or in the playoffs. He was cut by the team in August.

Vakalahi's ring features a jewel-encrusted version of the team's logo, with twin football-shaped diamonds behind it representing the Eagles' two Lombardi trophies. "World Champions" is spelled out and studded with 40 gems to match the final score. Admirers will count 145 diamonds on the ring's bezel, marking the record-setting 145 points the Eagles scored in the postseason.

The bauble also has a custom feature no other championship ring can boast. A hidden button triggers the release of pop-out wings etched with head coach Nick Sirianni's motto: "You can't be great without the greatness of others." Another one of his sayings — "tough, detailed, together" — is engraved inside the ring.

The item comes in its original custom box with LED lighting and a turntable. Its estimated value is $80,000 and there are still over two weeks of bidding to go, so expect its price tag to tick up.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.