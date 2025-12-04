Philadelphians searched for DeVonta Smith's jersey, Taylor Swift's songs and the meaning of '67,' Google says

While it's not surprising that the most searched jersey in Philly this year was of a Super Bowl champion, the particular Eagles player that fans gravitated toward was a bit of a curveball. It wasn't Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts or the NFL's reigning Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley. It was a wide receiver — and not even the one that led the team in receiving yards the past three seasons.

DeVonta Smith was the most popular search for jerseys in the area, Google data reveals, followed by cornerback Cooper DeJean (specifically his gear in kelly green).

What's even more unexplainable is how the top five rounded out: The third-most popular jersey search for the region was "Pittsburgh Steelers." Retired NBA point guard Jeff Teague claimed the No. 4 spot, and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye took the fifth position.

The numbers came from Google's latest "Year in Search" report, which compiles the most popular queries on a global, national and local level. When they weren't scrolling through jerseys, Philly users were also looking up seats for NBA YoungBoy's Make America Slime Again Tour (the top ticket search) and asking the search engine what "67" meant (the most popular slang query). "Wood" by Taylor Swift was the No. 1 song search, proving the city's enduring, if slightly prurient, interest in the Kelce family.

Swift also crossed over to the national Google charts. Four of her songs from "The Life of a Showgirl" made the top 10 searches for songs — "Wood" also ranked first in the country, while "The Fate of Ophelia" and "Father Figure" took the fourth and fifth slots and "Opalite" nabbed No. 8. The Berks County native is marrying into an equally trendy family; "New Heights," her fiancé Travis Kelce's podcast with brother and former Eagles center Jason Kelce, was the most-searched podcast of the year in the United States.

Jason's former teammate Jalen Carter was also a big hit. The Birds defensive tackle was the No. 9 athlete on Google's national rankings. On a global level, the team's other Jalen (Hurts) was the fifth-most popular athlete.

"Superman," led by Philly native David Corenswet, was the second-most searched movie among global Google users. Villanova alum Pope Leo XIV was another popular query. The new pontiff was the fifth-most searched person both internationally and in the country.

Finally, even Philadelphia trains got some attention. The 30th Street Station cracked the top 10 searches for transit stations, ranking No. 7 on the national charts.

