More Culture:

December 04, 2025

Philadelphians searched for DeVonta Smith's jersey, Taylor Swift's songs and the meaning of '67,' Google says

The search engine released its annual report on the most popular queries, and several Eagles players popped up in the results.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Lifestyle Google
Most popular jerseys Philly Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith was the most popular search for jerseys in the Philly area, Google's data said.

While it's not surprising that the most searched jersey in Philly this year was of a Super Bowl champion, the particular Eagles player that fans gravitated toward was a bit of a curveball. It wasn't Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts or the NFL's reigning Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley. It was a wide receiver — and not even the one that led the team in receiving yards the past three seasons.

DeVonta Smith was the most popular search for jerseys in the area, Google data reveals, followed by cornerback Cooper DeJean (specifically his gear in kelly green). 

MORE: Spotify Wrapped is out, and Philly's most streamed artist is no longer Taylor Swift

What's even more unexplainable is how the top five rounded out: The third-most popular jersey search for the region was "Pittsburgh Steelers." Retired NBA point guard Jeff Teague claimed the No. 4 spot, and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye took the fifth position.

The numbers came from Google's latest "Year in Search" report, which compiles the most popular queries on a global, national and local level. When they weren't scrolling through jerseys, Philly users were also looking up seats for NBA YoungBoy's Make America Slime Again Tour (the top ticket search) and asking the search engine what "67" meant (the most popular slang query). "Wood" by Taylor Swift was the No. 1 song search, proving the city's enduring, if slightly prurient, interest in the Kelce family.

Swift also crossed over to the national Google charts. Four of her songs from "The Life of a Showgirl" made the top 10 searches for songs — "Wood" also ranked first in the country, while "The Fate of Ophelia" and "Father Figure" took the fourth and fifth slots and "Opalite" nabbed No. 8. The Berks County native is marrying into an equally trendy family; "New Heights," her fiancé Travis Kelce's podcast with brother and former Eagles center Jason Kelce, was the most-searched podcast of the year in the United States.

Jason's former teammate Jalen Carter was also a big hit. The Birds defensive tackle was the No. 9 athlete on Google's national rankings. On a global level, the team's other Jalen (Hurts) was the fifth-most popular athlete.

"Superman," led by Philly native David Corenswet, was the second-most searched movie among global Google users. Villanova alum Pope Leo XIV was another popular query. The new pontiff was the fifth-most searched person both internationally and in the country.

Finally, even Philadelphia trains got some attention. The 30th Street Station cracked the top 10 searches for transit stations, ranking No. 7 on the national charts.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Lifestyle Google Philadelphia Jerseys Cooper deJean Songs Search Movies DeVonta Smith Slang

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Congress Hall

New Jersey's Can't Miss Christmas Towns
Limited - Manayunk Development Corporation 3

Manayunk is merry, bright & bursting with holiday magic!

Just In

Must Read

LGBTQ

William Way Center to remain in its longtime headquarters

William Way reopening

Sponsored

Holidays shine bright in Harford County, Maryland

Limited - Hello Harford Family Carriage

Children's Health

Kids who get smartphones before 12 have higher rates of depression, obesity and poor sleep

Smartphones Teens Study

Arts & Culture

Philadelphia Art Museum to open an exhibit on the Rocky statue in 2026

Rocky statue exhibit

Holiday

Four million lights brighten Shady Brook Farm for the holidays

Shady Brook Farm - white light tunnel

Eagles

How to watch Eagles-Packers Monday Night Football game if you have YoutubeTV

Dallas Goedert Eagles Packers Stiff Arm

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved