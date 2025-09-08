Following lawsuit, Trump administration reinstates $750,000 in grant funding to Woodmere Art Museum

Less than two weeks after the Woodmere Art Museum filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for withholding $750,000 of grant funding, the federal government agreed to give the money to the Chestnut Hill institution.

With a Sept. 12 federal court hearing looming, Woodmere said the Institute of Museum and Library Services sent a letter Thursday saying it came to the decision to reverse course after it completed a review process, which was requested by the museum.

"We are thrilled to receive the news that the IMLS has reinstated this important grant and we look forward to the critical work of preserving, conserving and stewarding Woodmere's collection for the benefit of the public," William Valerio, Woodmere's director and CEO, said in a statement.

The lawsuit has been dismissed and the museum will continue its conservation projects as planned and submit the appropriate invoices to the IMLS for reimbursement, said Amy Ferracci, director of marketing and communications.

The IMLS awarded Woodmere the $750,000 grant in September 2024 as a part of its "Save America's Treasures" program, which was designed to preserve "nationally significant" historic properties or collections. According to Valerio, the funds will be used for updating its outdated storage system, digitizing works in its collection and preparing for future exhibitions.

Woodmere received notice in April that the federal grant had been rescinded because its purpose was "no longer consistent with the agency's priorities and no longer serves the interest of the United States and the IMLS program." Despite reinstating two similar grants to other Philadelphia-area institutions, Woodmere reportedly never received a response from the agency after multiple requests to review its termination.

The museum sued the IMLS, Office of Management and Budget and White House on Aug. 26. In its complaint, Woodmere alleged the federal government's decision to cancel its funding was illegal and would cause "irreparable harm" to the institution.

"The IMLS's (April) letter caught Woodmere in midair, and it has been scrambling ever since to keep our (Save America's Treasures) project alive," the lawsuit said.

The IMLS, Office of Management and Budget and White House didn't responded to a request for comment.