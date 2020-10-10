More News:

October 10, 2020

Judges reject Trump campaign's lawsuit to allow poll watchers in Philly early voting offices

The satellite locations are not mentioned in the Pennsylvania election code, they said

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Election 2020 Lawsuits
trump philadelphia lawsuit judge Yuri Gripas/SIPA USA

A federal and local judge both rejected an attempted lawsuit lodged by President Trump's reelection campaign to allow poll watchers in Philadelphia's satellite, or early voting locations.

A federal judge on Saturday rejected an attempted lawsuit from President Donald Trump's reelection campaign to make Philly allow poll watchers into satellite, or early voting offices in the city.

Linda Kerns, a Trump campaign lawyer, had threatened to sue Philly following the campaign's sanctioned poll watchers being turned away from early voting offices. The incident prompted Trump to now-famously remark "Bad things happen in Philadelphia," during the first presidential debate.

U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan then rejected the lawsuit in a statement Saturday, in which he wrote to "dismiss all claims in this case," according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro

Shapiro celebrated on social media, calling the ruling "a win for voters and our democracy." 

"We have been in court for months protecting the right to vote and working to get this outcome for all of you," wrote Shapiro. "Vote by mail or in person, however you choose. Your vote will count."

Philadelphia Judge Gary Glazer on Friday had previously released a 14-page opinion in which he also rejected the lawsuit, showing that Pennsylvania law does not protect poll workers' rights to watch from inside election offices. 

Poll watchers can be sent as campaign representatives to monitor polling locations, Glazer pointed out. But they are not required to be allowed to watch the early voting or satellite locations now set up in Philly, where Trump's representatives were turned away.

Trump's reelection campaign then appealed the ruling shortly after, reported the AP, sending the suit to Judge Ranjan. They will be able to appeal Ranjan's ruling as well.

Several satellite voting offices are now open in Philadelphia allow local voters to register, request a mail-in ballot, and submit a completed mail-in ballot. Eventually, 17 locations will be open. A complete list of the locations planned to open can be found here.

There are also several locations open in six neighboring Pennsylvania counties. None of these locations were called out Kerns' letter to the three Philadelphia City Commissioners, in which she introduced the suit.

WHYY obtained the letter in which Kerns voices worries of election fraud in Philly, if the representatives are not permitted. City commissioners responded, echoing Glazer's argument that the Pennsylvania election code does not specifically address the concept of satellite offices. 

Attorney General Shapiro previously upheld the Glazer ruling on Friday, calling the lawsuit and Trump's comments about Philly voting "wild claims."

"Today’s ruling makes clear, yet again, that the President’s wild claims don’t hold up in the court of law," wrote Shapiro. "Voters can have confidence their voice will be heard in this election."


Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Election 2020 Lawsuits Philadelphia Trump Voting Biden Polling

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers mailbag: Considering a Buddy Hield trade, Al Horford's role, Elton Brand's future, and Fall Guys
Buddy-Hield_100920_usat

Voting

Another early voting location opens at South Philly school
South Philly Early Voting

Illness

COVID-19 cases climbing again in Philly and Pennsylvania in October
COVIDS-19 Philly October

Flyers

What they're saying: Potential free agent options for Flyers, and rounding up some draft grades
mikko-koivu-100920_usat

Food & Drink

The Commons, a 'virtual food hall,' to debut in Philadelphia
Virtual food hall

Festivals

Nearly 100 films to be screened during 11-day Philadelphia Film Festival
Philadelphia Film Festival

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved