November 07, 2023

Tyson chicken nuggets recalled for possible metal contamination

Consumers are advised to discard affected 29-ounce packages of the brand's dinosaur-shaped product

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of its 'Fun Nuggets' after people reported finding small, metal pieces in the chicken product.

Tyson is voluntarily recalling 30,000 pounds of its frozen, fully-cooked "Fun Nuggets" after some consumers reportedly discovered small, metal pieces in the chicken. 

The recall affects "Fun Nuggets" sold in 29-ounces packages that have the following product codes: 2483BRV02 07, 2483BRV02 08, 2483BRV02 09, or 2483BRV02 10. They each have the establishment code P7211 and a best by date of Sept. 4, 2024.  

The nuggets, which are shaped liked dinosaurs, were produced Sept. 5. No other Tyson products are affected, the company said. 

The affected products were sent to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin for further delivery to retail outlets, the Food Safety and Inspection Service said

Tyson chicken nuggets are sold at most major retail grocery stores across the United States. They also are sold online. 

Consumers who have purchased the recalled nuggets are advised to remove the UPC and date code from the packaging, throw away the food, and contact Tyson at 1-855-382-3101.

One minor oral injury has been reported with consumption of the recalled products, the FSIS said. People who are concerned about potential injury or illness are advised to contact their health care providers. 

