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August 26, 2026

Italian grocer Uncle Guiseppe's Marketplace plans to open its first stores in the Philly region next year

The expanding chain from Long Island offers fresh pastas and mozzarella made on site.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Grocery Stores
Uncle Giuseppes Marketplace Julian Leshay/USA Today Network via Reuters Connect

Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace, the Italian food grocer based in New York, plans to open locations in king of Prussia and Moorestown, New Jersey in 2027. Above, freshly made Mafalda pasta is shown inside the kitchen at the Uncle Giuseppe's in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Italian grocer Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace is expanding into the Philadelphia suburbs and South Jersey next year, with stores planned in King of Prussia and Moorestown, New Jersey.

The Long Island-based chain, known for its made-in-store pasta and mozzarella, is in the midst of a Northeast expansion. The chain was founded in 1998 and currently has 13 stores, mostly in New York and North Jersey.

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In King of Prussia, Uncle Giuseppe's will open late next year in the space of the former Hobby Lobby at 320 W. Dekalb Pike. It will be the chain's first Pennsylvania store. The Moorestown market will open around the same time at East Gate Square in the former Barnes & Noble bookstore at 1311 Nixon Drive.

"Pennsylvania has been part of our growth plans for a while, and King of Prussia is a great place for us to start," Uncle Giuseppe's CEO and co-founder Carl DelPrete said in a statement. "It's a strong market, and it gives us an opportunity to introduce Uncle Giuseppe's to a lot of new customers."

DelPrete said the company has grown a strong customer base in New Jersey and views Moorestown as a "good fit" to reach more shoppers in the southern part of the state.

Uncle Giuseppes CheesesDavid P. Willis/USA Today Network via Reuters Connect

Uncle Giuseppe's Market carries a selection of imported cheeses, in addition to mozzarella made at the store. Above, the cheese section at the location in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

"We've always said we want to grow at a steady pace and make sure we do it the right way," DelPrete said. "It's not about opening stores just to open stores.

Uncle Giuseppe's carries a selection of imported cheeses, aged prosciutto, traditional pastas, flour, tomatoes and private label extra virgin olive oil. The markets also offer catering services, and some stores have espresso and coffee bars. The stations used to shape pasta and prepare mozzarella are open for people to view while shopping.

Uncle Giuseppe's CoffeeSeth Harrison/USA Today Network via Reuters Connect

A number of Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace locations have espresso and coffee bars that sell specialty drinks. Above, the espresso bar at the store in the Yorktown Green Shopping Center in New York.

The new stores each will span about 57,000 square feet. They'll have meat and seafood departments, Italian delis, bakeries and sections for fresh produce and prepared foods.

The store planned in King of Prussia adds to the selection of imported Italian groceries in the suburb. Last year, Eataly opened at the King of Prussia Mall.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Grocery Stores King of Prussia South Jersey Italian food Moorestown Montgomery County Supermarkets

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