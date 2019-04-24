More Health:

April 24, 2019

WHO sets new guidelines for physical activity, screen time for young kids

Eighty percent of all adolescents, and 23 percent of adults, are not meeting adequate activity levels

By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
The World Health Organization's ruling on physical activity and sedentary behavior in kids under five.

Parenting literature has long held that the first five years of a child’s life are the most formative and, therefore, full of importance for myriad reasons.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) outlined new guidelines on physical activity, sedentary behavior and sleep for children under the age of five.

A panel of WHO experts assessed the effects that poor sleep, screen time and sedentary time spent in chairs and strollers have on children, while factoring in the benefits of higher activity levels, according to a news release.

“Improving physical activity, reducing sedentary time and ensuring quality sleep in young children will improve their physical, mental health and wellbeing, and help prevent childhood obesity and associated diseases later in life,” said Dr. Fiona Bull, program manager for surveillance and population-based prevention of noncommunicable diseases, at WHO.

WHO noted that 80 percent of all adolescents, and 23 percent of adults, are not meeting suggested physical activity levels, adding that lack of physical activity leads to over five million deaths globally — spanning all ages.

To set children up for a healthy life, WHO is emphasizing more active play and quality sleep. This, paired with sedentary time spent completing screen-free interactive activities like reading, puzzles or singing, is integral in child development, the health agency noted.

WHO provided the following guidelines for updated activity and sleep for children under five:

INFANTS (LESS THAN ONE YEAR) SHOULD:

• Be physically active several times a day in a variety of ways, particularly through interactive floor-based play; more is better. For those not yet mobile, this includes at least 30 minutes in prone position (tummy time) spread throughout the day while awake.   

• Not be restrained for more than 1 hour at a time (e.g. prams/strollers, high chairs, or strapped on a caregiver’s back). Screen time is not recommended. When sedentary, engaging in reading and storytelling with a caregiver is encouraged.    

• Have 14–17 hours (0–3 months of age) or 12–16 hours (4–11 months of age) of good quality sleep, including naps. 

CHILDREN AGES 1-2 SHOULD:

• Spend at least 180 minutes in a variety of types of physical activities at any intensity, including moderate-to-vigorous-intensity physical activity, spread throughout the day; more is better.  

• Not be restrained for more than 1 hour at a time (e.g., prams/strollers, high chairs, or strapped on a caregiver’s back) or sit for extended periods of time. For 1-year-olds, sedentary screen time (such as watching TV or videos, playing computer games) is not recommended. For those aged 2 years, sedentary screen time should be no more than 1 hour; less is better. When sedentary, engaging in reading and storytelling with a caregiver is encouraged.  

• Have 11-14 hours of good quality sleep, including naps, with regular sleep and wake-up times.

CHILDREN AGES 3-4 SHOULD: 

• Spend at least 180 minutes in a variety of types of physical activities at any intensity, of which at least 60 minutes is moderate- to vigorous intensity physical activity, spread throughout the day; more is better.  

• Not be restrained for more than 1 hour at a time (e.g., prams/strollers) or sit for extended periods of time. Sedentary screen time should be no more than 1 hour; less is better. When sedentary, engaging in reading and storytelling with a caregiver is encouraged.   

• Have 10–13 hours of good quality sleep, which may include a nap, with regular sleep and wake-up times.

Check out the World Health Organization's full report here

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

