A new festival will showcase visual arts and live music in West Philly

A festival will show a variety of artistic works in West Philly in mid-August, with the aim of bringing people from different neighborhoods in the area together.

Urban Art Gallery has been working for five years on Urban Art Fest 52, which will take place at South 52nd St. from Walnut St. to Spruce St. on Aug. 17 from 12-7 p.m. The cultural celebration will reflect the gallery's desire to "infuse" West Philly communities with "the transformative power of art."

"The idea came from attending other festivals like the Manayunk Art Festival and the Rittenhouse Square Art Festival," Urban Art Gallery owner Karl Morris said. "I saw how these events brought people together in different neighborhoods, and I knew we needed something like that in our community."

At least 25 artists will be at Urban Art Fest 52 displaying their work under tents with a variety of artistic styles including photography, abstract art, surrealism and digital works.

Six bands will perform on stage, bringing a mix of genres like funk, soul, indie and electronic. The line-up consists of Othneil Chambers Sr., Arthur Thomas and The Funkirium, Balmuor, Lucas Wolfe, Rae Dianz, and Ryan Gilfillian.



The festival will be held jointly with the African Cultural Art Forum (ACAF) Community Art Day, which will highlight African cultural arts, crafts and performances. According to Morris, ACAF secured permits for Community Art Day the same time Urban Art Gallery was planning its event, and the collaboration was a "perfect match."



Activities at ACAF's Community Art Day include a moon bounce, face painting, a virtual reality game by XVR Lounge, workshops and a fashion show.

Urban Art Gallery, at 262 S. 52nd St., was established in 2013 with a mission to showcase emerging artists in the broader tri-state area, and it runs seven educational programs for youths.

Morris hopes that Urban Art Fest 52 will expand in the years to come if the first one is successful. Admission to the festival is free.



"The best part is taking the art to the streets and seeing how it brings people together," Morris said. "That's what this festival is all about."

Sunday, Aug. 17 | 12-7 p.m.

Free general admission

South 52nd St. from Walnut St. to Spruce St.