No surprises predicted on Election Day in the three U.S. House districts representing South Jersey

There's not much political intrigue expected on Tuesday in the elections for the three U.S. House seats representing South Jersey.

Incumbents are running for reelection in the 1st and 2nd Districts, and in the 3rd District, two new candidates face off as incumbent Rep. Andy Kim is the Democratic nominee in New Jersey's U.S. Senate election.

MORE 2024 ELECTION COVERAGE: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump vie for White House in fateful presidential election

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives are up for election on Tuesday, but nationwide, only about two dozen are viewed as competitive. Heading into Election Day, Republicans hold a four-member majority over the Democrats for control of the House.

Below are the the candidates in New Jersey's 1st, 2nd and 3rd districts. The state's polls at 8 p.m. Tuesday, and vote totals will be updated as they become available. Winners are projections by the Associated Press and results are unofficial until certified by the state.

N.J. 1st District: Donald Norcross vs. Teddy Liddell The 1st District in New Jersey represents all of Camden County, about half of Gloucester County, and a small portion of Burlington County. The incumbent congressman is Democrat Donald Norcross, who has represented the 1st District since 2014. Norcross is running against Republican Teddy Liddell. If the table below is not displaying correctly, you can view the election results here.





N.J. 2nd District: Jeff Van Drew vs. Joseph Salerno New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District represents all of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties, about half of Gloucester County and nearly half of Ocean County. Republican Jeff Van Drew is the incumbent. He has represented the 2nd district since 2019. In 2020, he switched from Democratic to Republican. Van Drew is running against Democrat Joseph Salerno. If the table below is not displaying correctly, you can view the election results here.





N.J. 3rd District: Herb Conaway vs. Rajesh Mohan The 3rd District in New Jersey represents almost all of Burlington County, nearly half of Mercer County, and a portion of Monmouth County. Rep. Andy Kim has been the congressman there since 2019. He is the Democratic nominee in New Jersey's U.S. Senate race and is not running to retain his seat in the House. Democrat Herb Conaway is running against Republican Rajesh Mohan. If the table below is not displaying correctly, you can view the election results here.



DISCLOSURE: U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross is the uncle of PhillyVoice founder and chairwoman Lexie Norcross.