Vaping may make your lungs more vulnerable to infections, study finds

Vaping may impair the ability of immune cells in the lungs to fight infections like influenza, even from e-cigarette products that do not include nicotine or THC.

A study published Wednesday in the Journal of Clinical Investigation found that chronic exposure to the e-cigarette vapor clogs white blood cells with fat particles, reducing their ability to fight pathogens.

The study comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating at least 215 cases of severe lung disease tied to vaping. Cases have been reported in 25 states. Two people have died.

