April 25, 2025

Drexel, West Chester universities join program that helps veterans become nurses

The IBX Foundation's Service Scholars program, created to help reduce the national nursing shortage, now includes 7 Philly-area institutions.

By PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Nursing
Drexel Veterans Nurses Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Drexel University, above, and West Chester University are now participating in the IBX Foundation's Service Scholars program, which helps veterans obtain nursing degrees.

A program that helps veterans achieve nursing degrees has expanded to include students at Drexel and West Chester universities.

The Independence Blue Cross Foundation's Service Scholars program now includes seven schools in the Philadelphia region. Collectively, the foundation this week awarded them nearly $1.8 million in new grants to help them fund nursing education scholarships and programs like Service Scholars. 

The Service Scholars program was created in 2023 to help reduce the national nursing shortage and help veterans transition to civilian life. The program offers scholarships that supplement the tuition assistance veterans receive from the federal Yellow Ribbon Program, which matches tuition assistance that schools give to veterans who have served since 9/11. But that program does not always cover the veterans' full tuition costs. The scholarships offered through the Service Scholars program make up the difference, allowing them to attend for free. 

The students also receive support for career development and mentoring. As of November, the program was supporting 18 veteran students at five participating schools – the Community College of Philadelphia, Gwynedd Mercy University, Montgomery County Community College, Thomas Jefferson University and Villanova University.

Now, students at Drexel and West Chester university have the opportunity to join them. 

"Nursing is a great choice for veterans," IBX Executive Director Heather Major said in a statement. "By expanding the Service Scholars Program to more nursing schools in Pennsylvania, we are growing a highly skilled talent pool for healthcare employers and matching veterans with high demand, good paying jobs in healthcare."  

PhillyVoice Staff

Limited - Temple Health.Lung - Article 2

Discover how Temple Lung Center’s innovative clinical trials provide early access to breakthrough treatments and enhanced care for patients.
Limited - Temple - In article 1

Soon-to-open hospital, Temple Women & Families, will transform NICU care in Philadelphia

