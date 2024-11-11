More Health:

November 11, 2024

These veterans are on track to become nurses through a scholarship program created to address the nursing shortage

Nearly 20 vets are pursuing college degrees at Philly-area schools with financial assistance provided by the Independence Blue Cross Foundation.

By Erin Flynn Jay
PhillyVoice Contributor
Adult Health Veterans
Veterans Nursing Scholars Kaboompics.com/Pexels.com

The Service Scholars Program funded by the Independence Blue Cross Foundation aims to help veterans transition to civilian careers while addressing the nursing shortage by offering scholarships and non-tuition aid.

Eric Cox was deployed multiple times to Afghanistan and Iraq while he was in the U.S. military. During those deployments, he worked with medics and saw the tasks they performed were essential on the battlefield. 

"I thought it was very compelling what they could do with the training that they had," said Cox, a veteran who is pursing a nursing degree at Montgomery County Community College. "After I retired, I was working as a photographer for a few years and kind of lost interest in that. I thought nursing might be something I'd like to pursue, so here I am."

MORENew PBS Kids show 'Carl the Collector' puts characters with autism at forefront

At a Veterans Day event Monday, the Independence Blue Cross Foundation saluted Cox and other veterans pursuing college degrees through its Service Scholars Program, which enhances educational benefits offered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' Yellow Ribbon Program. 

Through the Service Scholars Program, veteran students can receive scholarships, non-tuition aid and beyond-the-classroom supports like career development opportunities and mentoring from American Corporate Partners, an organization that helps veterans transitioning to civilian careers. 

The Service Scholars Program currently supports more than 18 veteran students at five nursing schools: Community College of Philadelphia, Gwynedd Mercy University, Montgomery County Community College, Thomas Jefferson University and Villanova University.

Cox anticipates graduating from the program in August 2026.

"They've given me some money to help with things other than tuition – I can use it with books, transportation, things like that. It's been very beneficial," Cox said. "This always comes down to 'hey, can I go to school this semester?' or do I need to put it off – paying for tuition – because I'm running out of GI Bill benefits soon. This is helping me fill the gap essentially." 

The Service Scholars Program aims to help veterans transition to civilian life while also addressing the national nursing shortage. Fewer than 200,000 nurses are projected to enter the workforce over the next decade, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. But that amount only will fill the projected openings for a single year. 

In Pennsylvania, the demand for nurses will increase by 9% by 2030. That puts Pennsylvania among the five states with the widest nursing gaps, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Andrea J. Lawrence, a service scholar at Community College of Philadelphia, did a tour in Afghanistan in 2011. When she came back in 2012, Lawrence knew she wanted to go into nursing, but she didn't have the prerequisites.

"This is a long journey for me," Lawrence said. "I currently work at the Veterans Administration, but I knew I wanted to go back to become a registered nurse. So, I applied to CCP; I'm in the PA 25 program for post bachelor's, second career nursing."

Fourteen months in, Lawrence said it is a "wonderful program, inexpensive, and I'm able to fit it into my lifestyle while I work. It's a huge cost savings – community college."

Heather Major, executive director of the IBX Foundation, oversees IBX's philanthropic initiatives, including the Service Scholars Program. 

"We have been dedicated as a company and as a foundation to nursing education for over two decades," Major said. "When we launched our foundation in 2011, there was an opportunity to continue our scholarship support to 21 area nursing schools, which we've done."

IBX has looked to evolve these programs to ensure that they're strengthening the nurse workforce through different opportunities.

"This was a really great time for us as an entity to work with these schools differently and to make sure that we're also addressing the needs of veterans who are transitioning out of the military," Major said. 

Since launching the Service Scholars Program, Major said IBX has learned "there are a lot of uncertainties for veterans who are looking to leave their military service and have a meaningful career as a civilian. Some of those uncertainties are financial and some of those are career itself. At the top are where to access an education and how to access an education."

Through the program, Major said the IBX Foundation learned that the foundation can help ensure the credits veterans earn through their military experience are accepted at colleges and universities and that Yellow Ribbon Program benefits are underutilized. The Yellow Ribbon Program helps cover tuition and fee expenses of veterans attending private and out-of-state public schools. 

Another lesson?

"Who are these students and how can we better support them within mentoring and career development, professional development?" Major said. "That's another opportunity that we took on as a cohort – we want these students to feel like they're part of a unit."

Erin Flynn Jay
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Adult Health Veterans Philadelphia IBX Nursing Independence Blue Cross

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Teen with laptop and mom in background

Expanding access to mental health treatment for children and teens
Purchased - Couple reviewing health plans on the sofa

How to enroll in an Independence Blue Cross health Insurance plan

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Man charged with arson in connection with Ocean County wildfire, prosecutor says

ocean county wildfire arson charge

Travel

Visit Gettysburg this holiday season!

Limited - Gettysburg2024 1

Entertainment

Kenan Thompson plays Eagles-obsessed dad in new 'Saturday Night Live' sketch

saturday night live philadelphia eagles

Eagles

Final observations: Eagles beat Dallas on road for first time since 2017

Eagles Milton Williams 2024 Cowboys

Entertainment

Museum of the American Revolution to host 'National Treasure' themed event

museum american revolution national treasure

Sixers

Report: Sixers' Tyrese Maxey to miss couple of weeks with hamstring injury

Tyrese-Maxey-Sixers-Clippers-11.6.24-NBA.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved