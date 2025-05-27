More Health:

May 27, 2025

Vibrating plates are among the latest weight-loss fads. But do they work?

The use of vibration devices to shed pounds has gone in and out of popularity since the 19th century. Research on their effectiveness is a mixed bag, experts say.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Weight Loss
Vibration Plates Weight Loss Kelly Wilkinson/USA TODAY NETWORK

Vibration plates, like the one shown here, destabilize the body, causing muscles to contract. But the overall health benefits of these devices is unclear.

TikTok influencers are crediting vibration plates for weight loss, improved balance, muscle recovery and better circulation.

One influencer said her body was "craving" the vibration plate while she was traveling three weeks in row, in and out of cars, and on and off planes. "Since I've been using it, I feel a lot more defined," she said.

MORE: To help people break harmful emotional patterns, experiential therapy uses activities from art therapy to animal care

"Saturday Night Live" even referenced vibrating plates in a sketch last year.

Standing on one of these vibrating platforms causes instability, leading muscles to repeatedly contract and relax. This activity may make people feel like they are exerting themselves, according to the Mayo Clinic.

But vibration plates can be expensive. A quick online search found those currently on the market range in price from $150 to $11,500. And as with any easy workout, the benefits of vibrating plates may be too good to be true, health experts say.

"They are definitely not my first recommendation for clients because there are so many other smaller, more affordable, and more functional forms of fitness equipment out there," sports therapist Winnie Yu told Cosmopolitan in April.

The concept of using vibration to lose weight has come in and out of fashion throughout history. Vibration devices date back to the 1800s, when a Swedish doctor used them to help injured people get moving, according to Smithsonian magazine. 

In the late 1800s and early 1900s, vibrating electric belts were advertised as a cure all for everything from "nervousness" to "torpid liver." Vibrating belts were popular from the 1920s through the late 1960s as ways to "wiggle off the weight" and improve circulation and muscle tone, as shown in a 1969 Elaine Powers Figure Salon video.

People who don't exercise, or those who are unable to move around much, may get small gains from using vibration plates, because they would be going from "nothing to slightly something," Dr. Rekha B. Kumar, an endocrinologist at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City, who specializes in metabolic health, told the New York Times.

But studying the effects of vibration on the body is difficult because the range of products on the market varies widely. Overall, research on the effectiveness of vibrating plates is mixed.

A 2023 study found that whole-body vibration improved balance in stroke patients. But a 2019 review of research about the efficacy of vibration plates for weight loss found a small but "not statistically detectable" impact on body fat over time. Research from 2021 showed that people who used the devices had small to moderate increases in lower body strength – when combined with other forms of exercise.

"At the end of the day, these things just cannot replace good diet and exercise," Dr. Amy West, a sports medicine physician, told the New York Times.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wellness Weight Loss Philadelphia Balance Exercise Adult Health Fitness

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchaed - Happy parents and their kids playing with soccer ball in the park

How to make healthy living a family affair
Limited - Temple Health - Lung Main

Discover how Temple Lung Center’s innovative clinical trials provide early access to breakthrough treatments and enhanced care for patients.

Just In

Must Read

Environment

From ant scones to cricket granola, students explore insects as food

Ant Scones UD 1

Summer

Step into summer at Hagley Museum

Limited - Hagley - Main PHoto

Mental Health

To help people break harmful emotional patterns, experiential therapy uses activities from art therapy to animal care

Experiential Therapy

Books

Jersey Shore plays a role in these newly released books

Jersey Shore summer reading guide

Festivals

Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Franklin Square on June 20

Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival

Eagles

Eagles to be featured on HBO's in-season Hard Knocks this season

Jalen-Hurts-8-Super-Bowl-Parade-Eagles_021425

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved