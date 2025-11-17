Vic Fangio is starting to find out 'who Adoree' Jackson is'

In the summer, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio didn't have the loftiest praise for veteran cornerback and free-agent signing Adoree' Jackson.

He said he never watched Jackson's tape in the offseason. He said the decision to bring in the former Titans and Giants corner was general manager Howie Roseman's. He noted that the Titans and Giants both could've kept Jackson, but didn't.

At one point, Fangio said it was time for Jackson "to show who he is – or isn't," an overly candid and blunt remark about someone who had played nine years of NFL football and was drafted in the first round.

Shortly after, the Eagles traded for another cornerback, Jakorian Bennett, and then early in the season, Fangio flipped Jackson with Kelee Ringo as the starter opposite Quinyon Mitchell, even though Jackson was healthy. Then Roseman traded with the Ravens to bring in yet another veteran corner, three-time Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander.

Despite all of these moves intended to upgrade over him, Jackson appears to be finally showing his defensive coordinator who he is.

Fangio had already called Jackson "a survivor" last week after the corner had played fairly well Monday night against the Packers in his first game back from a concussion.

It'll be interesting to hear what Fangio says Tuesday after Jackson's role on a defense that held the Lions – a team that averages more than 30 points per game – to single digits Sunday night in the Eagles' 16-9 win at the Linc.

Jackson got beat early on a deep over by speed threat Jameson Williams for a 40-yard touchdown – "a terrible feeling," Jackson called it afterward – but that turned out to be Detroit's lone touchdown, though not the last time they'd go after him.

Jackson came up with one of the team's five fourth-down stops when he wisely used the back line of the end zone as extra defense to disrupt a pass from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Jackson came up with another crucial stop in the fourth, on a rare pass when Goff had enough time to plant his back leg and throw. On 3rd-and-10, Goff tried to get the ball to St. Brown on an out along the right sideline, but Jackson jumped the route to bat the ball away.

"That goes to show you the quote of being a survivor," Jackson said while "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" played throughout the Eagles' locker room, a coincidentally thematic intertwining of Jackson's recent emergence and the defense's shutdown of an offense from Detroit, the home of Motown.

"If that [Williams touchdown] happens and I just put my head down and tuck my tail and I go out there and s*** the bed ... instead I come back out there, snap it up and keep it moving, keep playing. That's really how it goes, honestly. Just trying to make sure I'm doing what I'm supposed to do."

The trade deadline came and went earlier this month, with Alexander as the lone addition, who has since stepped away to get healthier mentally and physically. Bennett was activated onto the 53-man roster earlier in the week but played just two special teams snaps. Cooper DeJean didn't move outside like some expected.

Eleven weeks into the season, the Eagles' defense is rounding into a form that resembles last year's top-ranked unit, and Jackson is still the starter opposite Mitchell.

Does that mean he's shown Fangio who he is?

Jackson looked down and chuckled while he pondered the question before raising his head to reveal a wide smile creasing across his face.

"You gotta ask him," he said. "I'm just going to still do my job, regardless of what it is, just keep trying to get better, keep playing for my brothers, keep showing up to work every day with a positive attitude.

"I think that's all I can do, and I think just me being myself, I think they appreciate that. I didn't try to come here and be somebody I'm not. The only thing that I ever did was put my hat on and my lunch pail and get ready to work every day. I think they see it, they understand that, and they know how much I care and the love I have for this game, and I'm just trying to get better."

SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters.

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports