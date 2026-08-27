Victory Brewing taproom remains closed due to roach, mice infestations

When Victory Brewing closed its Logan Square taproom this week on order from the Philadelphia health department, it promised to reopen by Thursday. But city officials say customers will have to keep waiting.

A health department spokesperson confirmed that Victory Brewing remains under a cease operations order after failing another inspection Thursday. The location will remain closed until the identified health code violations are resolved, they said.

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In a report filed Tuesday, a city inspector cited more than two dozen issues at the taproom. Live roaches skittered across the floor and struggled in a glue trap in the prep area, per the document, while small flies hovered around food prep sinks and the lower level bar. The inspector also observed a mouse in the basement, another in a glue trap beneath the beer spouts in the lower bar and droppings throughout the facility.

Apart from the infestations, the report also notes a malfunctioning dishwasher, slow draining or leaking sinks, damaged ceiling and floor tiles and a hole in the wall by a beverage prep area. Various cleanliness problems are cited, from the soda guns with "accumulations" to the grease and grime in the walk-in coolers and cabinet beneath the deep fryer.

The health department detailed some corrective actions in its follow-up report Thursday, but also outlined multiple repeat violations, including mouse droppings. While the small flies remained, there is no mention of live roaches or rodents.

Victory Brewing, which had pledged to open Thursday on Instagram, has not posted any formal updates to it social media accounts since the inspection. In a reply to a user comment, the company confirmed the ongoing cease operations order.

"Thank you for reaching out," the comment read. "We will remain closed today as we put the finishing touches on the necessary corrections and preparations. Our priority is ensuring everything is fully addressed and that we have met our Internal Standards and those of the Philadelphia Health Department. We are working diligently to reopen as soon as possible and will share an update once our reopening is confirmed. We sincerely appreciate your patience, understanding, and continued support."

The Downingtown beermakers did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Molly McVety contributed reporting to this story.

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