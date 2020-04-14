More Events:

April 14, 2020

Run for Clean Air becomes virtual race you can do anywhere

Runners will still receive a T-shirt and medal for participating in the 10K, 5K or 3K

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Races
Philly's Run for Clean Air, which takes place around Earth Day each year, is now a virtual race due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines. Runners can register online and run the miles anywhere, such as on a treadmill or empty trail outdoors.

One popular way to celebrate Earth Day in Philadelphia is to participate in the Run for Clean Air, which began in 1981.

This spring, due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines, organizers have decided to turn the race into a virtual event. And even though the 2020 race is different than past years, all participants will still receive a T-shirt and finisher's medal.

RELATED: Drone video captures Philly's empty streets during coronavirus pandemic

Runners can register online for the virtual 5K, 10K or 3K, then find a place to run – whether it's on a treadmill at home or empty trail nearby – and complete the miles sometime between Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 26. Afterward, runners will need to submit their time online by Friday, May 1.

The fee is $35 for both the virtual 5K and 10K, and $30 for the virtual 3K.

For those who choose to run outside, remember to practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet away from other people, according to CDC guidelines.

Some experts suggest doubling that distance to 12 feet, as well as avoiding places with high pedestrian traffic, and opting to run during off-peak times.

