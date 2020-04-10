More Culture:

April 10, 2020

Drone video captures Philly's empty streets during coronavirus pandemic

While it's eerie to see the city so desolate, it's also a hopeful sight

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Coronavirus Drones
Drone video shows Benjamin Franklin Parkway empty during COVID-19 crisis Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A drone video from 717 Drone Guys on Youtube captured aerial footage of Philadelphia during the COVID-19 crisis finds the city empty of people and traffic. The video shows the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Dilworth Park, Independence Mall and other locations throughout the city.

Philadelphia residents are being asked to stay home and social distance to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Things like parties, weddings and Easter gatherings have been greatly modified or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. And schools are closed for the remainder of the academic year.

RELATED: In open letter, Mayor Kenney says Philly spirit will return to 'silent streets' | Officers use 1955 syphilis law to cite Pennsylvania woman who allegedly violated stay-at-home order

It's a difficult time for many who are out of work, unable to visit loved ones and stuck inside.

However, there's good reason to self-isolate. As of Thursday afternoon, Philadelphia reported more than 5,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There's also concern that the city could become a coronavirus hotspot.

It does seem Philly is taking the virus seriously, though, and adhering to the stay-at-home order – at least according to a video of the city taken by drone.

717 Drone Guys uploaded the video to their YouTube channel on Wednesday and, while it's eerie to see the city's normally busy streets desolate, it's also a hopeful sight. By staying home and flattening the curve, we can save lives.

The video shows the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Dilworth Park, Independence Mall and other locations throughout the city that are usually filled with people.

"Historic aerial footage of Philadelphia like it's never been seen before – during a quarantine shelter in place order during the COVID-19 outbreak," reads the description. "The absence of people and traffic give the city a surreal, eerie feeling. A big shout-out to the medical community on the front lines battling this."


Sinead Cummings

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

