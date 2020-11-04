More Health:

November 04, 2020

Researchers identify another health benefit of Vitamin D supplements

Vitamin D helps reduce severe eczema in children, study finds

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health Eczema
Vitamin D benefits Todd Sumlin/Charlotte Observer/MCT/Sipa USA

Talk to your health care provider before starting any vitamin D supplements so you can weigh all possible risks and benefits.

Children with severe eczema may find better relief from their symptoms by supplementing their standard treatment with vitamin D, a new study finds. 

While previous research has shown that adding vitamin D supplementation to standard care lessens symptoms in mild to moderate eczema, this is the first to confirm similar results in more severe cases.

Children with eczema suffer from itchy, dry skin. The most common treatments are steroid creams and ointments, oral corticosteroids and sometimes antibiotics to help reduce inflammation.

The study's findings, published in the journal Pharmacology Research & Perspectives, show that adding a daily, oral vitamin D supplement to standard care for 12 weeks led to a significantly reduced eczema areas compared to participants who were given a placebo along with standard care.

Of course, the importance of vitamin D to people's health is no secret. Proper levels are important for strong bones as well as cell growth and brain health.

A vitamin D deficiency is thought to increase risk for osteoporosis, heart disease, certain cancers, multiple sclerosis and dementia. It has also been linked to an increased risk for the development of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in children.

The body creates vitamin D from direct sunlight on the skin. People also get it from certain foods, like oily fish — think salmon, mackerel and sardines — as well as red meat, eggs and fortified breakfast cereals.

For people who can't get enough vitamin D naturally, or those who have a medical condition that interferes with its absorption into the body, supplementation can boost their natural levels.

It isn't always clear who would benefit the most from a vitamin D supplement. Some studies show that for certain health issues, it doesn't offer any significant benefits.

One recent study found that vitamin D supplements don't offer any protective effect against depression. The findings of another study in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggest it doesn't significantly reduce the risk of cancer or cancer mortality either.

While there is strong evidence that vitamin D supplementation can improve bone health, its impact on other health conditions is still not completely clear, Harvard Health experts say.

Another concern is that too much vitamin D can actually be dangerous to your health. The recommended daily amount of vitamin D is 400 international units for children up to age 12 months, 600 IU for ages 1 to 70 years, and 800 IU for people over 70 years, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The bottom line is that people should talk to their health care providers about all the risks and benefits of vitamin D supplementation before taking it. And if they decide to start it, they should watch the dosage carefully.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health Eczema Philadelphia Vitamins

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles correctly remain quiet at trade deadline
Howie-Roseman-phone_102120_usat

2020 Election

Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden, an election emblematic of the nation's divide, reaches finish line – but who wins?
Trump Biden election results

Prevention

MIT artificial intelligence model detects COVID-19 by sound of cough
AI Model to Detect COVID-19 Cough

Sixers

What will Sixers' new front office structure actually look like?
Morey-Rivers-Elton-Harris_110220_Sixers

Food & Drink

2SP Brewing creates fall beer inspired by Philadelphia Union fans
Sons of Ben beer.jpg

Fitness

Philly Dance Fitness hosting virtual 'Hamilton' class
Hamilton musical masterclass

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved