October 07, 2020

Vote Today in PA campaign plans events at satellite polling places

Philadelphia Building & Construction Trades Council hosts its first event Saturday at City Hall, where people can register to vote and drop off ballots

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Voting 2020 Election
Vote Today in PA campaign

The Philadelphia Building & Construction Trades Council launched Vote Today In PA, a nonpartisan get-out-the-vote campaign.

The nonpartisan get-out-the-vote campaign Vote Today in PA was launched Wednesday by the Philadelphia Building & Construction Trades Council.

The campaign includes a series of events coordinated by IATSE Local 8 at the city's satellite polling places, with the first taking place Saturday at City Hall.

RELATED: Bake sale benefiting voting registration nonprofit taking place in University City | Philly restaurants to feed poll workers on Election Day

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., inviting Building Trades' members and the general public to come and register to vote if they still need to. There will be music and guest speakers, and anyone already registered can turn in their mail-in ballots at the Vote Today in PA event, as well.

One of the key talking points at the event will be about Pennsylvania's adoption of Act 77, which aims to improve the state's elections and make voting easier and more accessible for all its citizens.

The Building Trades is planning as many as 18 get-out-the-vote events across the city through Election Day. Details will be provided on the Vote Today in PA website, along with voting resources.

"This is the most important election of our lifetime, with Pennsylvania quite possibly deciding the outcome," said John J. Dougherty, business manager for the Philadelphia Building Trades Council. "The Philadelphia Building Trades' members are always involved in the political process, but this year we feel an obligation to ensure that as many people as possible exercise their right to vote."

Early voting locations, made possible by Act 77, have provided a unique opportunity for the Building Trades to expand on their traditional Election Day get-out-the-vote operations. 

Satellite locations aim to get people to the election booth early and safely during the COVID-19 crisis.

For more information on voting in Pennsylvania, check out PhillyVoice's comprehensive guide. There's one for voting in New Jersey, too.

Vote Today in PA Event

Saturday, Oct. 10
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Free
City Hall

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

