More Health:

April 25, 2019

Look for these warning signs of an abusive relationship

There are about 24 victims of domestic violence every minute

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor
Women's Health Domestic Violence
VIolence Against Women 04252019 Image by Alexas_Fotos/From Pixabay

.

More than 12 million women and men a year are victims of rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner in the United States. That is about 24 victims a minute, according to a National Intimate Partner & Sexual Violence Survey.

These are alarming numbers and unfortunately many victims suffer in silence for years either because they feel like they can’t escape the abusive relationship or they are too close to see the warning signs in their own relationship.

If you are worried that you or a family member or friend are currently in an abusive relationship, then look for these warning signs. (Sources include The National Domestic Violence HotlineWomen’s HealthJohns Hopkins Medicine and The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence )

CONTROLLING BEHAVIORS

In a healthy relationship, the partners don’t try to control each other’s every move or decision. The following behaviors should send up some red flags:

• Demanding to know where you are every minute of the day

• Keeping close tabs on your phone calls, texts and social media use

• Trying to isolate you from family and friends

• Making all your decisions for you, even minor ones like what you eat or what clothes you wear.

• Limiting your access to important resources like money, transportation and insurance.

EMOTIONAL MANIPULATION

While all relationships have ups and downs, you should never feel scared of your intimate partner. Look for these signs:

• They are always jealous of any attention you receive from others, frequently accusing you of cheating

• You are constantly in fear of upsetting them because you know there will be some sort of punishment

• They insult you all the time and humiliate you in front of others

• It is always your fault when you have a disagreement or something goes wrong in their life

PHYSICAL VIOLENCE

If your spouse or intimate partner exhibits any of the following physical aggression toward you, you need to get to a safe space as soon as possible:

• Forces you to have sex when you don’t want to. Remember that prior consensual sex does not mean you can’t refuse them now

• Threatens to hurt you, your children or pets or other family members

• Physically harms you in any way – hitting, punching, pushing, biting, kicking or using a weapon against you.

Unequal power distribution in a relationship is never healthy. Just because your partner tells you that he or she loves you doesn’t mean you should suffer in silence. The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports that only about 34 percent of those injured in a domestic violence situation receive medical care for their injuries.

Don’t wait any longer to get help for yourself or a loved one. Call The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE any time day or night, or reach out to these other resources.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Women's Health Domestic Violence Philadelphia Relationships Warning Signs Abuse

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, final version
042319DexterLawrence

Children's Health

World's first malaria vaccine program launched in Africa
malaria vaccine program africa

Odd News

Philly parents-to-be roasted for oblivious Meal Train campaign
Meal Train homepage

Sixers

Sixers' maturity closing out Brooklyn Nets will be key against Toronto in round two
042319-JoelEmbiidBenSimmons-USAToday

Movies

Some movie theaters will stay open for four days straight to show 'Avengers: Endgame'
'Avengers: Endgame' trailer is here...and one Avenger thought missing is alive

Adult Health

Adults who skip breakfast have increased risk of cardiovascular-related death, study finds
skipping breakfast death

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved